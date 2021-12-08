The woman accused of witchcraft by her own family who helps to save others from torture and death







Monica Paulus has dedicated her life to helping other women Photo: Shali Reddy / BBC News Brazil

When Monica Paulus’ father passed out and died of a heart attack, her brother accused her of killing him using witchcraft. She was threatened with death by torture.

“All my family and all my friends turned away from me,” she says. “They made me feel bad, feel ashamed.”

She was forced to flee her hometown and live in exile in a province far from home in her own country, Papua New Guinea, in the southwestern Pacific.

But Monica’s story is not unique – and it could have been much worse.





Accusations often come after abrupt deaths. Photo: Shali Reddy / BBC News Brazil

‘It’s barbaric’

Violence related to the accusation of witchcraft is common in Papua New Guinea. While there is no reliable data available to know how often this happens, government figures say there have been around 6,000 incidents over the past 20 years.

Estimates suggest this number is higher, with thousands of victims – often women and girls – charged each year. It is common for them to be victims of physical and sexual violence. Often the accusations come after sudden death or unexplained illness.

“These are extreme levels of violence, some of the worst I’ve seen,” says Stephanie McLennan, senior manager of Asia initiatives at Human Rights Watch, who has worked extensively on the witchcraft allegations issue.

“There are very violent attacks and victims are held captive, they are stripped naked, they are burned with iron bars, they are tortured many times to death. It is really barbaric,” says McLennan.

Mary Kopari’s case made international headlines this year when she was brutally murdered after the death of a two-year-old boy.

She was selling potatoes in a market when a mob captured her and burned her alive. No one was arrested for the crime, despite the incident being filmed and reported by local media.





Women accused of witchcraft must flee their cities to survive Photo: Shali Reddy / BBC News Brazil

crucified in the street

When Monica Paulus faced her own witchcraft charge, she managed to escape.

“By the time they accused me of witchcraft, I was already lost. They didn’t need proof,” she says.

“I was banned from my father’s funeral, I couldn’t participate at all. I knew I no longer had a place in the family, in the community or in the tribe”, she recalls.

She believes her brother accused her of witchcraft so that he could be left alone with the inheritance.

But not all accusations are financially motivated – many stem from local beliefs.

“There have been deaths since I was little. This has always been accepted by the community – although the torture they went through wasn’t as bad as it is now,” says the young woman.

“Before women were silently killed, now they are taken to the streets and crucified. It’s really inhumane.”





The belief in witchcraft is strongest in the country’s mountainous region Photo: Shali Reddy / BBC News Brazil

worst in pandemic

Over the past two years, the increase in violence related to witchcraft accusations has been correlated with the increase in confirmed cases of covid-19, according to Human Rights Watch.

“There is great concern that the pandemic will exacerbate this crisis – and gender-based violence is a crisis,” says McLennan.

The correlation occurs, she says, because there is a lot of doubt about the vaccine and a lot of denial of the pandemic in the country, which means that deaths caused by covid are often attributed to witchcraft.

Earlier this year, a woman and her daughter were rescued by police after being held captive and tortured. They had been accused of practicing witchcraft when the woman’s husband died of covid. Local newspapers reported that the women, ages 45 and 19, suffered broken arms and burns from a hot iron.

The country’s government has now created a parliamentary commission to deal with the violence, which takes place mainly in the mountain range region in the interior of the country.

“Violence is a cancer that is consuming Papua New Guinea [e] the community. We are a Christian country, but killing people for witchcraft is not Christian behavior,” said President Hon Charles Abel.

“People are being brutally killed and it cannot be tolerated. Covid-19 is making things worse because people are using it as an excuse to brand women as witches.”





The accusations lead to harassment, lynching and torture Photo: Shali Reddy / BBC News Brazil

protecting other women

After all she’s been through, Monica Paulus has put her own life on the line to protect other women from the witch hunt.

“I’ve noticed a small change in the time I’ve been working on this issue, but I don’t see any more changes happening in the near future – especially with the coronavirus,” she says.

While living in exile in another part of Papua New Guinea, Monica said she saw a woman stoned to death in a public square. A man had tried to rape her and accused her of being a witch when she reacted to the attack and bit the rapist’s tongue.

“She was killed in front of government officials who just watched,” she says.

Monica founded the Movement of Women Defenders of Human Rights of the Highlands, and estimates that she has saved more than 500 people in the 15 years of operation of the non-profit organization.

Volunteers help in a variety of ways, including the allocation and relocation of women, provision of food, and legal advice to hold criminals accountable.

“Relocating people and saving lives is important, but what we really need is justice,” she says.

Since creating the movement, Monica has been persecuted and had her house burnt down. Today she lives in Australia as a refugee.

“It’s really hard to be away from my three kids,” she says. “I’m sure they’re safe, but I miss them.”

A UN analysis of Papua New Guinea last month concluded that the country needs to address human rights issues, especially gender-based violence.

Italy was one of the countries that put pressure on the Papuan government specifically on the witchcraft accusations.

Gov. Allan Bird, vice chairman of the parliamentary committee on gender-based violence, told the BBC that, for the first time, a “significant amount” of funds had been earmarked in the government’s 2022 budget to tackle the problem.

He added: “This should allow responsible agencies and NGOs that have been clamoring for help for decades to finally act, but it remains to be seen whether we can overcome implementation challenges.”

In the meantime, it is primarily up to volunteers to protect the victims.

“Monica and other activists have long filled the gaps the government leaves,” says McLennan of Human Rights Watch. “Without them, we would have a lot more deaths on our hands.”

Even outside the country, Monica continues to fight.

“We need large-scale action, cultural change,” she says. “We’ve only saved a few lives – there are many more we haven’t been able to save.”

