“There is a cocaine culture.” Drug found in various locations of the British Parliament – ​​Observer

Traces of cocaine were found at various locations within the House of Commons, located in the Palace of Westminster. there was drug in 11 of the 12 places tested, including in the bathrooms next to the office of Boris Johnson and Interior Minister Priti Patel.

According to the Sunday Times, in these 11 locations only ministers, their advisers or even Parliament officials could enter. “The House of Commons has a long history of using sniffer dogs to detect explosives,” said Charles Walker, a Conservative MP, adding that these could now be used to detect drugs.

Sources cited by the same newspaper revealed that there is a group of deputies who consume cocaine daily and they report that there is usually a strong smell of cannabis at the door of the building. “Deputies tend to be more careful than officials and go to their office [consumir cocaína]” instead of doing it in public places, reports another source.

“There is a cocaine culture in Parliament”, commented a former deputy to The Sunday Times, who claimed that “some people do” all the time. “Some are household names, others are ambitious young parliamentarians, but all are at risk of losing their careers”, describes the same source, who says that these deputies “think they are untouchable” and that they are “protected by their friends”. “It’s shocking but also sad. Many of them need help.”

Following these revelations, a spokeswoman for the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, signaled that these reports are “deeply troubling”, noting that she will treat them as a “priority”, promising to open an inquiry to that effect: “I hope to see full application of the law.”

The controversy comes at a time when the British government has decided to launch an anti-drugs campaign. “The government is absolutely determined to fight drugs […] which are bad, bad for society, bad for opportunity, bad for children growing up in this country,” Boris Johnson said in a television interview.

In the UK, the use and possession of hard drugs such as cocaine can carry a prison sentence of up to seven years. Those who traffic them can face a life sentence.

In 2008, Boris Johnson admitted that he used cocaine while at university, noting also that he did not want his children to use drugs.