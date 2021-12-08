There would be no Dark Souls if it weren’t for Ico, reveals Miyazaki

Work by Fumito Ueda turns 20 and is honored

there are exact 20 years ago, Ico was born for PlayStation 2. The first project of Fumito Ueda would not only impact the industry, but also his own following works. In commemoration of the two decades of the title “Iconic”, the Japanese Famitsu paid a tribute bringing together several big names in the gaming industry, among them is Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the series Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro, in addition to the long-awaited Elden Ring.

Miyazaki tells Famitsu that he practically changed careers after experiencing Ico at the time. “When I graduated from college and started working, I didn’t play games for a while. So Ico was recommended to play at a friend’s house,” says the creator of Dark Souls. He goes on to report that it was an experience he could never imagine.

“So I resigned from the company I was working for at the time and knocked on the door of the game industry,” says Miyazaki. This door he knocked on was specifically the one from From Software. “Without exaggeration, it was a game that changed my life and I’m proud to have been Ico and to have been a Mr. Ueda game. As a fan, I can’t wait for Mr. Ueda’s new work,” says the president of From Software .

When Hidetaka Miyazaki entered the gaming industry in 2004, he started by developing a game called Armored Core: Last Raven. Yes, From Software developed several different games from 1994 until mid 2010. Demon’s Souls arrived in 2009 and Dark Souls in 2011. The success of these two games led Miyazaki to the position of president of the developer in 2014, when Bloodborne was in production and Dark Souls 2 had been released.



Other big names in the game industry also congratulated Ico and Fumito Ueda: Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros.; Goichi Suda (Suda 51), CEO of Grasshopper Manufacture and creator of the No More Heroes series, among other games; Arnt Jensen, creator of Inside and Limbo, Yoko Taro, responsible for the Nier series; Guilherme Del Toro, filmmaker; and Neil Druckmann, CEO of Naughty Dog and responsible for The Last of Us and Uncharted.

Other artists such as musicians, screenwriters and manga artists also congratulated Ico on his 20th birthday and each shared their experiences with the game. Perhaps in 2029 with the 20 in the Souls franchise, Miyazaki will also be honored for the legacy he created.

