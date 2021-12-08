This smartphone from Samsung is an unexpected success

It is often said that each market has its specificities. And in the case of South Korea, Samsung’s home country, it is not surprising that the manufacturer, also a world leader, dominates the mobile market there.

What is probably surprising is which Samsung smartphone is the best-selling in South Korea. Is that if for westerners folding smartphones still seem like something to avoid, in Samsung’s home country it is difficult to ask for better acceptance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is (by far) the best-selling smartphone in South Korea

According to the latest Counterpoint Research data, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is the best-selling smartphone in South Korea. It follows the Galaxy S21 in second, and the Galaxy A32 to close the podium.

The 10 best-selling smartphones in South Korea

To get a sense of Samsung’s dominance in South Korea, from the top ten only one did not come from this brand. That distinction belongs to the Apple iPhone 12, which appears in ninth position.

Samsung dominates 85% of the mobile market in South Korea in the third quarter of 2021. The manufacturer grew in this period thanks to LG’s exit from the scene, and absorbed that 11% market share virtually alone.

Samsung to lead the market in South Korea is not surprising. But the success of folding smartphones in the country is more than notorious. Not only does the Galaxy Z Flip 3 dominate, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the fourth best seller.

Will Samsung be able to replicate this success abroad?

