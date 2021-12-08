This Tuesday’s formation of Roça (7) shakes the final stretch of A Fazenda – A Fazenda

The formation of Roça this Wednesday (7) promises strong emotions! With fewer voting options, pawns try to strategize to keep their distance from the dreaded stool. And, although the game is individual, there are still those who are still thinking about the group and try to protect allies.

After getting the better of the Trial of Fire, Sthe had the chance to choose Baia’s lineup on her own. The influencer didn’t think twice and decided to pull Aline, Marina and Solange.

Rico, Farmer of the week, has demonstrated that Dynho will be his nomination for the Roça, but, in conversation with his allies, he revealed that he is still not sure. And, as everyone knows, everything can change in the heat of the moment, which is marked by a lot of fire in the hay!

Headquarters vote

In this Roça formation, pedestrians will have only five voting options: Bil, Dynho, MC Gui, Mileide and Sthe. Remembering that one of them will be the Farmer’s nominee.

Bil and Solange have gotten closer in recent weeks and both have run into some friction with Mileide, who could be a possible target for them. On the other hand, the peoa and Aline have already revealed that they intend to vote for Bil because they are hurt by him.

The group MC Gui, Dynho and Sthe will have only two options: Bil or Mileide. Sthe, who is very close to both of them, will have to make a difficult choice down the stretch.

Marina is the great unknown of this formation. She has already revealed that she does not want to vote for Bil, as her group intends, nor for Mileide. Therefore, if Dynho is the Farmer’s nomination, the peoa must vote for Sthe or MC Gui, who will probably only receive votes from her, with little impact on the final result.

Mileide and Bil have great chances of occupying the position of pawn most voted by the headquarters. Therefore, they will have the responsibility of pulling a pawn between Aline, Marina and Solange. Among the options, Mileide would likely pull Solange, and Bil, Aline. As usual, the third stool starts the Resta One.

plot twists

However, this week’s Power of Red Flame in TikTok, chosen by public vote, determines that its owner exchange one of the roceiros, except the one indicated by the Farmer, for another pawn from headquarters or the Bay! Besides him, there is also the Yellow Flame, which will only be revealed in the live vote.

