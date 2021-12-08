Three doses of Pfizer neutralize Ômicron variant, announces pharmacist

The three-dose Pfizer vaccine is able to neutralize the micron variant of the new coronavirus. Study shows that a third dose of the immunizer increases antibody titers by 25 times compared to just two doses.

Compared to the two-dose schedule, there is a reduction in antibody titers against the Ômicron variant – but the vaccine is still able to protect against the development of serious disease. According to Pfizer, the maintenance of protection happens because the Spike protein (used by the virus to invade human cells) can still be recognized by defense cells, even in the presence of Ômicron variant mutations.

Antibodies after the booster dose are comparable to antibody levels after two doses of vaccine against the original virus, which are associated with high levels of protection.

The information was released on Wednesday (8) by the pharmaceutical. The results are from an initial study demonstrating that vaccine-induced antibodies neutralize the Ômicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after three doses.

Serum samples obtained from individuals vaccinated one month after receiving the booster dose neutralized the variant to levels that are comparable to those observed by the action of the vaccine in two doses against the original strain of the new coronavirus.

Sera from individuals who received two doses of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralizing antibody titers against the Ômicron variant compared to the original strain.

However, the immune response induced by the vaccine has other defense mechanisms such as the activation of the body’s defense cells, called T lymphocytes. Therefore, according to Pfizer, vaccinated people may still be protected against severe forms of the disease.

The cellular response generated by immunizers also involves memory cells from the immune system that remain in the body. Thus, when the individual comes into contact with the new coronavirus through a natural infection, they activate the production of antibodies that respond against the infection, mainly preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease.