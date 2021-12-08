Tickets for Grêmio x Atlético-MG

Brazilian championship

Free access for partner-fans and children in the lawn and upper sectors

07 DEC 2021 15:20 | Updated 07 DEC 2021 15:54

Grêmio and Atlético-MG face off in the last match of the Brasileirão 2021, at 9:30 pm this Thursday (12/09) at Arena do Grêmio and tickets will have discounted prices. The last match in the Arena, valid for the 38th round of the Brasileirão, will have free access for supporters and child members, in the grass and upper sectors, upon issuance of a free ticket on the arenapoa.com.br website. will be accepted only one (1) ticket per CPF. To general public, tickets will be available this Wednesday (12/08), 11 am, from R$20. The issuing of tickets for supporters and children’s partners starts this Tuesday (12/07), at 4 pm, following the wave schedule below.

ATTENTION TO OBTAIN COURTESY TICKETS FOR FAN PARTNERS AND CHILDREN’S PARTNERS

In order to carry out the operation that will guarantee free access to the stadium, it is necessary to issue your complimentary ticket on the arenapoa.com.br website and carry out the same procedure in the normal purchase process, according to the following steps:

login to the Arena website; select the Grêmio x Atlético-MG match; click the buy button; accept the Terms of Access and Stay at Arena do Grêmio; opening the map to choose the sector; add ticket to cart; accept term of use; click pay.

Once this process is finished, the ticket will be automatically loaded on your fan member card, at no cost.

TICKET ACQUISITION WAVES

The evolution from one Group to the other will depend on availability, that is, according to the number of tickets available versus the number of seats remaining by sector.

The value of the detached cabin will be R$300.00 per person by contacting the telephone 51-3092-9677/9676 or e-mail [email protected]

With all seats in the stadium freed, with the exception of the North Arquibancada, Arena do Grêmio will receive fans following the sanitary protocols defined by the competent authorities. The permanent use of protective mask covering nose and mouth and the sanitization of hands with soap and water or alcohol-gel.

Check-in will no longer be necessary. in this way, all members who have a seat or place in the North Arquibancada and whose monthly contributions are up to date will be able to access the stadium using their access cards.

*All North Arquibancada partners will be relocated to the upper north sector. Exclusive access with membership card through the R and V gates.

ATTENTION POINTS:

O s member access cards they will be active, that is, it will no longer be necessary to print tickets in the Arena system;

they will be active, that is, it will no longer be necessary to print tickets in the Arena system; New Member-Fans, who have not yet withdrawn their access cards, must print the tickets and bring them in printed form;

Seats will be numbered in all sectors where this practice is traditionally adopted, thus, the accommodation in the chairs will follow the numbering of the access cards and tickets issued, and must be respected by everyone;

The opening of the Stadium gates will be at 7:30 pm and to avoid crowding it is very important that fans enter before and get into chairs as soon as possible;

and get into chairs as soon as possible; IT’S mandatory the use of mask appropriated against COVID-19 on the premises of Arena do Grêmio;

appropriated against COVID-19 on the premises of Arena do Grêmio; O consumption of food and beverages will only be allowed on the seats. and the purchase can be made using QR Codes spread throughout the stadium, with the aim of minimizing queues;

and the purchase can be made using QR Codes spread throughout the stadium, with the aim of minimizing queues; O distance in the lines of bars and bathrooms must be respected, as well as during the circulation through the Arena’s premises.

ORDER FOR ACCESS TO THE TICKET ISSUANCE SYSTEM

Supporting Members GROUP 3 (G3): Fan Members with association date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system; GROUP 4 (G4): Fan Members with association date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to the moment of access to the ticket purchase system;

Child Partners child partners , will be able to buy tickets from the GROUP 4 sales wave;



General public GROUP 5 (G5): Members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined up to the moment of accessing the ticket purchase system.



BOX OFFICE

Arena Ticket Offices they operate with Visa and Master (credit/debit), Banricompras and cash (mandatory to bring a member’s portfolio, photo document and CPF).

Dates and Times:

Wednesday (08/12) – East Box Office (orange). Opening hours: from 11am to 6pm.

Thursday (12/09) – East (orange), West (blue) box office. Opening hours: from 4:30 pm to 10 pm.

*For general public, Ticket sales will take place upon presentation of an official document with photo, limited to 4 tickets per person (CPF). For half a ticket, the limitation is 2 tickets per CPF, upon presentation of the two documents evidencing the benefit, described in item 5 of the discount policy. And for fan partners, the ticket will only be issued 1 per CPF.

**If tickets are sold out before the date stipulated for the opening of box offices, they will not be open to the general public.

PARKING PARKS FOR THE GAME – E1 / E2:

Parking lots will be open to all fans, regardless of the ticket sector.

E1 (INTERNAL): single price of R$ 55 for cars and motorcycles, with payment for access at gates 4 and 5 (EAST) upon entry, from 6 pm (cash and card).

single price of R$ 55 for cars and motorcycles, with payment for access at gates 4 and 5 (EAST) upon entry, from 6 pm (cash and card). E2 (EXTERNAL): Opening at 12:00 and payment at the time of access in cash or card: R$ 40.00 per car. R$ 100.00 for vans; R$ 150.00 for buses.

Opening at 12:00 and payment at the time of access in cash or card:

TICKETS DISCOUNT POLICY

PARTNERS Diamond Fan Member Group 3 : discount from 40% in the Gold Chairs; Gold Supporter Member Group 3 : discount from 20% in the Gold Chairs; Diamond Fan Member Group 4 : discount from 30% in the Gold Chairs; Gold Supporter Partner Group 4: discount from 10% in the Gold Chairs; Child Partners: discount from 50%



in the Gold Chairs.

*Discounts are not applicable for the staterooms and visiting fans sector. HALF ENTRY Old man : people over 60 years old have a 50% discount, upon presentation of the identity card (RG) (limit of one ticket) by CPF. Student : 50% discount, depending on capacity, upon presentation of the student card, issued by educational entities, at the time of purchase (at the box office) and at the stadium entrance. The card must have the current date and a photo – if not, it is mandatory to present proof of enrollment. Note: vouchers without a card will not be accepted (limit of one ticket per CPF);



PCD : Arena grants 50% discount for Disabled Persons and their companion (one per CPF) in spaces reserved on Level 1 (Lawn) and Level 2 (Gold), upon presentation of an indicative ID card or medical report.

The half-price

not applicable to the cabin sector

. (**) The discounts are not cumulative. MINOR 0 to 2 years old (children in arms) : exempt; 3 to 15 years



: half price;

from 16 years old

: normal ticket. Note: It is mandatory to present the birth certificate or RG of the child or adolescent when accessing the complex. All benefits granted in Arena’s sales policy are not cumulative.

Note: It is mandatory to present the birth certificate or RG of the child or adolescent when accessing the complex. All benefits granted in Arena’s sales policy are not cumulative. CONTACTS FOR INFORMATIONPARTNERS

: Questions related to members and fans registered with Grêmio can be resolved by calling (51) 3218-2000 (same number for phone and WhatsApp) – service from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

TICKETS : Questions about the purchase of tickets can be answered at the Arena’s Relationship Center by e-mail [email protected] or by telephone at 3092-9605 (option 1) – service on Mondays from 10 am to 12 pm and 1 pm at 6pm, Tuesday to Friday from 9am to 12pm and from 1pm to 6pm and on Saturday from 9am to 6pm. GAME DAY SERVICE Membership Department:

Customer Service Center, East Esplanade next to Gate P of the Arena. Opening hours from 9:00 am to 9:30 pm; Outpost at the GrêmioMania Sobreloja on Rua dos Andradas, 1578. Opening hours from 9 am to 6 pm Contact: (51) 3218-2000 (same number for phone and WhatsApp).

Arena Relationship Center: Customer Service Center, East Esplanade next to Gate P of the Arena: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 10:15 pm.

Customer Service Center, East Esplanade next to Gate P of the Arena: from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 10:15 pm. Contact: [email protected] or (51) 3092-9605 (option 1);ARENA TOUR

: Scheduling information at: lessclick.com/arenapoa;