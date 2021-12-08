Tinder 2021 retrospective reveals the emoji used to attempt a match

Tinder launched its 2021 retrospective and revealed the year’s trends, best emojis, hot celebrities, most talked about issues and other points highlighted by platform users. This data recap helps you understand not only what happened in the application itself, but in all societies around the world.

The most used emoji in 2021 was the eyes (👀), in a reference to the idea of ​​people being mere observers in front of the pandemic that devastated the world. This “just watching” reaction has seen a historic 40% increase in the inclusion of Tinder bios this year, a mix of optimism and skepticism about the future.

Year In Swipe is Tinder’s annual retrospective (Image: Press Release/Tinder)

With the onset of vaccinations, many people began to feel more confident about going back to dating, albeit by video, which made the term “video calling” the fastest-growing word in Tinder profile biographies — an increase of 52 % only in 2021. Still, other people, already saturated by social distance, wanted to meet people “in the region” and “around”, so much so that the incidence of both grew 20% in bios globally.

And, according to the platform, it is not enough just to arrange a meeting in the surroundings, as people are more interested in doing different activities (and preferably away from the agglomerations) to get to know each other better. Bios had tripled the use of words like “hiking” and “going to a waterfall”, as well as other suggestions for activities in nature, to find your date.

Vaccines and social issues on the rise

Vaccines and related terms had a boom from July 2021, as the application of doses advanced among the younger population, and this caused the mentions to grow between five and six times. Profiles now include terms such as vaccinated, vaccinated or immunized to emphasize the celebration of having been protected against the disease, in addition to providing more security for potential matches.

In 2021, users were able to place stickers on the profile bio to indicate whether they were vaccinated (Image: Disclosure/Tinder)

Finally, social causes are on the rise in the app, with the growth of political themes, protests against authorities, veganism, feminism, animal lovers and LGBTQIA+ the most cited causes.

And the arrival of Pix made money a hot topic on Tinder. In addition to the new modality of quick money transfer being the most talked about term in the finance category, the increase in the price of gasoline was frequently mentioned in the profiles. Do you want a greater proof of love than having your crush car’s tank filled?

Tinder (Year in Swap) Retrospective in 2021

Check out the list of the biggest growth trends of the year from the most popular dating platform in the world:

emoji of the year

👀

Emojis popular in Brazilian bios:

❤

🔥

😉

🌈

✨

🥰

🍻

😅

😂

✌

Top viral terms

#He no

pix

millstone peace

Gasoline

Is it past?

Top entertainment

friends

BBB

The farm

La Casa de Papel

on vacation with ex

Top most cited famous

Bolsonaro

squid

Anitta

Virginia

cashir

Top 10 Brazilian Gen Z Interests

Netflix

Song

Films

Travel

Make friends

Party/Balladeira

Barbecue

Games

tattoos

Nature

Top Professions

Student

Engineer/Engineer

Doctor/Doctor

Lawyer

Psychologist/Psychologist

Most cited signs in bios

Scorpion

Fishes

Lb

Sagittarius

Lion

Top 10 Artists and their most added songs in the bio

Orochi, Papatinho (End of Night Love) Lagum (Nobody Taught me) Filipe Ret, L7NNON, Chris Beats Zn (American Court) Billie Eilish (Your Power) Gilsons (Various Complaints) João Gomes (My Piece of Sin) Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits) BIN, LUDMILLA, Mainstreet, Dallas (Appe 1001) WILLOW, Travis Barker (Transparentsoul) Luísa Sonza (Woman of the Year XD)

