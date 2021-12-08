“To be or not to be”, “All or nothing”: Catalan press sets Barcelona’s final mood against Bayern | Champions League

Barcelona arrives in the last round of the group stage of the Champions League needing beat Bayern Munich away from home this Wednesday to qualify for the round of 16. The day’s editions of the main newspapers in Catalonia reinforced this decision-making climate for later.
Bayern Munich and Barcelona play at 17:00 (GMT).
Bayern Munich v Barcelona – Cover of the newspaper “Sport” carries the headline: “Let’s dream” — Photo: Reproduction Internet
The newspaper “Sport” has on its cover the headline: “Let’s dream”. Barça guarantee themselves in the next phase without depending on another result if they beat Bayern in Germany. The diary treats this possible triumph as a “miracle”.
Also because Barcelona have only won twice in this group stage: two 1-0 victories over lantern Dynamo Kiev. And in 12 clashes in history between the two teams, all for the Champions League, Bayern Munich have never lost at home.
“Mundo Deportivo” treats the match as a matter of “to be or not to be” for the Spanish team. With 15 points, the German team is already guaranteed in the round of 16. Barcelona have seven points, but can be overtaken by Benfica, who has five and faces Dynamo in Lisbon.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona – Cover of the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” carries the headline: “To be or not to be” — Photo: Reproduction / Internet
For its part, the newspaper “L’Esportiu” highlights that Barça “has to play” and needs to explore all possibilities to stay alive in the Champions League. If they don’t win against Bayern, the Catalan team depends on Benfica not overcoming Dynamo either.
This match will be held without a public at the Arena in Munich, given the worsening rates of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. Another interesting component to the scenario will be the low temperature at game time, close to zero degrees, with the possibility of snow.
Bayern Munich has important shortages for this clash: Goretzka, Gnabry, Poplar-Moting and Kimmich. Barcelona will be without Ansu Fati and Pedri, Agüero, Sergi Roberto and Braithwaite.
Bayern Munich v Barcelona – Cover of the newspaper “L’Esportiu” carries the headline: “Há de play” — Photo: Reproduction / Internet