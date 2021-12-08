Today’s Call of Duty Mobile Codes, December 7th

We list in this Tuesday December 7, 2021 new free redemption codes for Call of Duty Mobile.

the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below the list of new free redemption codes for today.



As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

Call of duty

Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible as they expire after a certain amount of time.

Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Code December 7 (2021)

Hurry up, grab and activate this Call of Duty Mobile redemption code. If there is an error, maybe the code has expired or been used too much by other players.

Here we list today’s codes, Tuesday 12/07, if it does not appear in this space yet, click here to update post with listing.



BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

170TSIINDQ9UZ

BLILZCZ5UE

BKHDZBZ7U5

BJMGZCZRGT

BJMIZCZ9QD

BJRLZBZDV8

BLFUZZTX

BFOBZBMMMHZP3HR

BJMMZCZAQS

BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

BFODZMVHDIZ8FE8

BGRBZBZG3K

3EREQN8HR4KXN

SX4G-73D55-RNJ7

BFNUZILDFZ4JU43

BFOGZBCPCFRZKSX

JNQ34TEANEG9R

Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.

Codes are available for a limited time, so you should refer to this list daily. To redeem Call of Duty Mobile codes, all you need to do is go to the game’s website, on the code redemption page and follow the step by step.

CoD: Mobile season 10 will feature two new weapons and a map

One of the new weapons is the CBR4, an SMG with lower recoil but high rate of fire. This makes the weapon stand out in short range fights and can also be used effectively in medium range fights. CBR4 will be released through a seasonal challenge, where players can complete specific missions to unlock the weapon in Season 10.

You will also enjoy reading:

The other weapon is made for ranged encounters. The SVD sniper rifle will be available in the Season 10 Battle Pass for free. The semi-automatic weapon is called Dragunov in other games. Call of Duty on console and PC.

CoD: A 10th season of mobile will be released later this week with a content update and will also bring a new rating series. This means that player rankings will be reset and new ranked rewards will come into the game.

More details on season 10 will be revealed in the coming days.

Remember, Call of Duty Mobile codes change over time and “go out of date”.



