Tonico cries like a child with the betrayal of Nélio and Dolores · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will cry like a child when he discovers the betrayal of Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will even make Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) sensitized by his outburst on the Globo telenovela.

In the scenes set to air in December 17th , the deputy of the “rachadinhas” will be surprised by the news of the woman’s flight with the advisor on her return from a trip to Bahia. At first, the seamstress will try to cover up the girl, but later she will give in to the pressure and open up the game with the scoundrel.

“Damn you! Damn you! Dirty”, will react the owner of the newspaper O Berro, offended by the pair of horns. He will hurl objects around the house, but will soon be heartbroken and in tears. “He was like a brother to me, he trusted with his eyes closed! And he had the courage to…”, he will vent about Lota’s son (Paula Cohen).

“Nor Mommy you wanted me well! My dad just made me trample on it! I thought Nélio was different, that he really loved me,” he will add, who will be comforted by Zayla.

“He was able to entangle Dolores in my back so they could both stab me! Before them, Pilar [Gabriela Medvedovski] dropped me at the altar! They will pay for everything they did to me,” he will promise, still in tears.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

