Transsexual swimmer faces criticism for breaking female records after three years competing with men

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES — Lia Thomas, 22, is on the swim team at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States and has been breaking records in college sports since joining the women’s team. The athlete, who is a transsexual woman, swam among men for three years, under the baptismal name Will Thomas, and changed categories after a year on hiatus.

Last weekend, at the Zippy Invitational in Akron competition held in Ohio, Lia clocked a time of 1.41s93 in the 200-yard freestyle (the equivalent of a 200-meter freestyle competition), seven seconds ahead of second place, spiking the fastest time in the country, according to the university.

This Sunday, she won the 1650-yard freestyle (1500 meters freestyle) with a time of 15m59s71, more than 38 seconds ahead of Anna Kalandadze, who came in second, ensuring another university record.

In a previous showdown against Ivy League rivals Princeton and Cornell, she also secured 500 yards in what was her best collegiate time (a record owned by Princeton, 4:35s06) so far.

On social media, comments questioned whether or not Lia should compete among women. An athlete coach tweeted that “this is not right” and that in fairness to female athletes, sports should be divided by sex, not gender (ie, transgender athletes like Lia Thomas should compete in the sex category of birth).

“Well, of course women’s records are being broken! Lia competed as a man for the first three years at #NCAA. This isn’t right! the #SportsBasedonSex! #SexNoGender to preserve justice for female athletes.”

Opportunism

Netizens suggested that the swimmer “has made the gender transition only to win among women, which would not be possible among men”, and accused the athlete of being an “opportunist”. Some comments said that Lia could not be recognized as a woman.

“It’s a man. Why do we tolerate this?”

There were also those who defended the athlete’s victory by pointing out that she suffered testosterone suppression for a year before being allowed to swim in the women’s team and did not break the rules of the National University Athletic Association (NCAA), which would make her participation valid.

“Read the NCAA rules before making judgments. Lia Thomas suffered testosterone suppression before being allowed to swim on the women’s team. She didn’t compete for a year during this time. The story originated in the NY Post. Consider the source.”

In an interview with a publication from the university itself, Lia said that water has always been her source of relief.

“Swimming is a huge part of my life and who I am. I have been a swimmer since the age of five. The process of coming out as a trans and continuing to swim has generated a lot of uncertainty around an area that is generally very solid. Realizing I was trans called it into question. Would I keep swimming? How’s that? he revealed.

The young woman took a year off during the pandemic, before swimming for the women’s team at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Being trans hasn’t affected my ability to play this sport and being able to continue is very rewarding,” he said.