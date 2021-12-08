Treasury Direct: with Copom and abroad more positive on the radar, interest on government bonds operates without a single direction

The session this Tuesday (7) marks the beginning of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which ends on Wednesday (8) with the announcement of the new level of the basic interest rate, the Selic.

According to the latest Focus Report, from the Central Bank, the projection is that the basic interest rate will be raised to 9.25% per year, reach 11.25% in 2022 and fall back to 8% in 2023.

In addition to news about monetary policy, investors are monitoring the developments around the PEC dos Precatório. After modifying the text in the Senate, the proposal needs to be submitted to a new analysis by the Chamber. As a result, the government is running out of time for the issue to be resolved with the objective of guaranteeing fiscal space for Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$400.

On the international scene, the day is a good mood among financial agents with foreign indices and withcommodities operating in positive terrain.

After advancing in the early morning, government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto show mixed movement in the second update of the afternoon. Fixed-rate securities trade close to stability, while inflation bonds trade at higher rates.

Among the securities linked to inflation, the real Treasury interest IPCA+ 2026 advanced from 4.85% a year in yesterday’s session to 4.96% a year, at 3:20 pm. Earlier in the morning, the real return paid for this bond was 4.93% per year. At the same time, the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 offered real profitability of 5.15% per annum, above the 5.10% registered in the previous session and the 5.18% per annum, seen at the opening of negotiations.

Among fixed rate bonds, bonds maturing in 2031 paid 10.94% interest, in line with the 10.95% seen a day before. Earlier in the morning, however, this bond paid a return of 11.02% per year.

The Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024, in turn, offered a return of 11.05%, against 11.00% per year in the previous session. This was the only title that advanced among the prefixed options.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (7):

PEC of Precatório and MP do Auxílio Brasil

One of the central concerns of the government is now in the PEC dos Precatórios, which will help open fiscal space in the 2022 Budget to guarantee the payment of the R$400 Brazilian Aid.

The basic text approved by the Senate last week made changes to the text of the Chamber. Therefore, as it is a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution, it needs to return to the first House and only then be enacted.

Faced with the impasse on the issue, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, has defended the possibility of slicing the proposal through a “Parallel PEC”, which would enable the promulgation of the common points approved by both houses and sending amendments made by senators for analysis by deputies.

The proposal is also defended by the Planalto Palace, which is rushing to guarantee Brazil Aid on the eve of the election year. No wonder the government is going to issue a provisional measure to be able to afford the benefit of R$400 in December.

According to the newspaper’s poll The State of São Paulo, the value of the credit should be around R$ 2.7 billion. The idea of ​​running with the provisional measure is because that is the only way to guarantee payment in December, according to sources heard by the newspaper.

The resources will come from the leftovers of resources obtained with the emergency aid, which ended in October and which was granted during the pandemic.

Mint and fuel

After much controversy, President Bolsonaro published yesterday (6) a decree that excludes the Mint from the National Privatization Program (PND) and revokes the state’s qualification in the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

In November 2019, Bolsonaro even issued a provisional measure that put an end to the Mint’s monopoly on money and passport production. However, the MP expired.

Another theme that returns to the political scene is the price of fuel. After saying that Petrobras would announce a reduction in the value of fuel this week – and lead the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to open administrative proceedings against the state-owned company – President Bolsonaro declared yesterday that the price of gasoline “has to fall” with the low prices of Brent oil, which is used as a reference by Petrobras.

Yesterday, the Brent oil futures contract traded in London closed at US$ 73.08 a barrel. A month ago, the most liquid futures contract on this asset ended the session quoted at US$ 82.74. In one month, therefore, there was a drop of US$ 9.66.

After the president’s statement, Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) informed the market yesterday that it does not anticipate readjustment decisions and reinforced that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced .

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, the day is marked by an improvement in the mood among financial agents. Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron variant may not be as serious as imagined, according to studies released yesterday (6) by doctors and researchers in South Africa. Despite the greatest optimism, the market understands that it is too early to celebrate and continues monitoring the risks.

In the euro zone, investors reflect the release of the region’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency, economic activity grew 2.2% between July and September compared to the previous quarter.

This was the final reading of the indicator, which confirmed the second estimate released on November 16th.

Industrial production in Germany rose 2.8% in October, compared to a forecast of a 1.0% increase. The information is from Destatis, the country’s official statistics agency. In comparison with the same month last year, the indicator dropped by 0.6% in October.

The result surpassed the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a 1% increase in the period.

In the United States, the American indexes registered a strong advance during the afternoon of this Tuesday. The acceleration of the pace of tapering (Asset Purchase Reduction Program) by the Fed, the US central bank, should pave the way for rate hikes next year, as the main tool to fight inflationary pressures, and this has been testing investor appetite.

