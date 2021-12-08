TRF-1 annuls conviction of ex-deputy Eduardo Cunha – News

The 3rd Panel of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court) annulled a conviction of former Chamber President Eduardo Cunha this Tuesday (7). The former deputy is accused of passive corruption, malfeasance, violation of functional secrecy and money laundering. The complaint against him was made by the then attorney general of the Republic Rodrigo Janot in the scope of the Lava Jato operation.

The decision took place in a secret session held by the court. Cunha was tried by the Federal Supreme Court and later, as soon as he left the position of parliamentarian, the case was referred to the Federal Court of Brasília. The TRF-1 understood that the processing of the case is the competence of the Electoral Court. With that, the process goes back to square one. In addition to him, former deputy Henrique Eduardo Alves had his conviction overturned.

“Eduardo Cunha’s defense, in charge of lawyers Aury Lopes Jr and Délio Lins e Silva Jr, commemorates the decision that once again recognizes the very serious illegalities practiced in the scope of Operation Lava Jato”, informed Cunha’s lawyers, in note. Attorney Marcelo Leal, who defends Alves, said that the client is innocent and that his actions must be judged by the people of Rio Grande do Norte, the state for which he intends to run for election.