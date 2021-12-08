TRF-1 overturns Eduardo Cunha’s convictions; case goes to the Electoral Court

posted on 12/07/2021 9:06 PM / updated on 12/07/2021 9:17 PM



(credit: Luis Macedo/Chamber of Deputies)

The 3rd Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1) in Brasília unanimously accepted, on Tuesday (7), the annulment of the highest conviction against the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Eduardo Cunha (MDB- RJ). Cunha had been sentenced, in 2018, to 24 years and ten months in prison, of which he spent three years and five months in deprivation of liberty. He had been found guilty of the crimes of active corruption, money laundering and breaches of functional secrecy.

The decision regarding the annulment of the convictions is made by judge Ney Bello, rapporteur of the case in the 3rd Panel of the TRF-1. Cunha’s defense argued that the Federal Court is incompetent to judge the case, a thesis that was accepted by the collegiate of the court. With that, the action was annulled, and the records were sent to the Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Norte.

Eduardo Cunha’s defense celebrated the decision. “Cunha was wrongfully convicted by an absolutely incompetent judge. He was illegally imprisoned for almost 4 years on account of this process, which has now been annulled. In addition to the serious violation of due process, the defense maintains its innocence”, assert lawyers Aury Lopes Jr. and Délio Lins e Silva Jr., in a note.

Cunha had preventive detention decreed in May 2017, having been converted into house arrest in March 2020. In May this year, the prison had been effectively revoked. Currently, the former president of the Chamber still has a criminal conviction in the Lava Jato do Paraná. He was convicted in 2020 by Judge Luiz Antônio Bonat, Moro’s successor in the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, on charges of participating in a corruption scheme in Petrobras contracts.

other defendants

In addition to Cunha, Operation Sepsis accused former minister Henrique Alves of passive corruption, money laundering and electoral ideological falsehood. The defense highlighted Alves’ innocence and stressed that he is a “man without conviction in any sphere or degree of jurisdiction”. “The defense believes that it is the people of Rio Grande do Norte who will be able to better judge him, if he decides to be a candidate in the next elections,” added lawyer Marcelo Leal de Lima Oliveira.

Also denounced in the Operation were the Brazilian economist and money changer, Lúcio Funaro; businessman Alexandre Rosa Margotto and former vice president of Government Funds and Lotteries at Caixa Econômica Federal, Fábio Cleto. The three had made an award-winning statement to the Attorney General’s Office. The defenses of Funaro, Margotto and Cleto did not manifest themselves until the closing of the report. The space remains open.