Túlio loses Rebeca, falls from grace with his father-in-law and is on the brink of death · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will pay with interest and monetary correction for having turned Christian (Cauã Reymond)’s life into hell in Um Lugar ao Sol. ) and will still need the mercy of his rival not to die wrestling on the floor in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

After discovering that his brother-in-law has taken over the life of his twin brother, the villain will keep the usurper in his hands in Lícia Manzo’s serials. He will even force him to join the scheme that embezzles money from the Redentor supermarket chain, sending part of the money to an account in Switzerland.

Túlio will also be closer to seizing the chair of the group’s president in the scenes that will be shown from the next 16th. Against his will, Christian will be forced to praise the bad character and even clap his hands for the measures he will implement in the company in Santiago.

Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) will alert her lover that it is essential at this time that he maintain his marriage, still in appearance, with Rebeca so as not to come into friction with his father-in-law. Fate, however, has other plans for Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques).

Suspicious that her husband is having an affair, the model will not think twice about kicking him out of the house to be free, light and loose for a sexual marathon with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) – thirty-some years younger than the character in Daniel Dantas.

Christian (Cauã Reymond) in the nine o’clock soap opera

Tulio breaks his face in the soap opera

Túlio no longer aroused much confidence in Santiago and, after the separation, he will need to walk on eggshells so as not to fall into disgrace with the businessman. He, however, will take a wrong step by trying to save some loose change in the worst possible way – ending day-care assistance for Redentor employees.

The millionaire will be mad at his ex-son-in-law and even humiliate him by demanding that Christian be a spokesman for the company during a meeting between Redentor executives and journalists.

Tulio won’t withstand the ever-increasing pressure, pardon the pun, he’ll be sick and faint. The protagonist played by Cauã Reymond will be the first to find him lying on the ground and will even hesitate to help him. However, the character of Cauã Reymond will eventually call an ambulance to help the enemy.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: