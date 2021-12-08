Twenty people sentenced to death for student murder in Bangladesh

DACA — Twenty people were sentenced to death on Wednesday for the murder of a Bangladeshi student in October 2019. The body of 21-year-old Abrar Fahad was found with signs of beating in a dormitory at the University of Engineering and Technology from Bangladesh (BUET) hours after he wrote a post that went viral on Facebook criticizing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

According to authorities, the young man was beaten for six hours with a cricket bat and other objects by 25 colleagues who were members of the Chhatra League, the “university arm” of the Awami League, the party that rules the country.

“I’m happy with the verdict.” I hope the punishments will be carried out soon. I won’t bring my son back, but it’s at least something of a comfort to our family,” Fahad’s father, Barkat Ullah, said as he exited the courtroom.

Five of those involved in the crime were sentenced to life in prison. Everyone in the group is aged between 20 and 22 years. Three defendants are at large.

“That court has given them the ultimate punishment for such a horrible incident not to happen again. We feel that we should not hesitate to use justice with the utmost severity, to the maximum and to the end, if gravity demands it,” said prosecutor Abdullah Abu at the Court.