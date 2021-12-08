Twitter Spaces allows you to record and play audios on iOS, Android and PC

Twitter has started to release the playback of recorded Espaços audio rooms to users on iOS, Android and the web. The idea is to enable people to listen to conversations at another time, if they haven’t been able to follow it live or are in a different time zone, for example.

The birdie social network has also begun offering select hosts the ability to record conversations in the app for iOS and Android. Until then, only a few users of Apple’s system could hear and save voice content.

Add updates on recorded Spaces: ▪️ The option to record a Space is available for some hosts on both iOS and Android.

▪️ The option to listen to a recording of a Space is available for everyone on iOS, Android, and now web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 6, 2021

Spaces organizers should start recording the conversation in the “Record Space” option located in the room settings. When the feature is enabled, a REC icon (the red dot) will appear for everyone to see, including listeners, that the audio will be stored at the end. Audience conversation participants will not be displayed or mentioned unless they participate in conversations, so there’s no need to worry about privacy.

Automatic Space Recording

Once the recording is complete, the host can check informational data such as the number of people who listened to the conversations or tweet the link in their feed to anyone who wants to listen to the recording. You can also program the start time of the room, so it’s possible to cut initial stretches where tests, microphone adjustments or off-topic conversations take place.

There is no need to do anything to access the content: Spaces with the recording option enabled will already be automatically saved for future playback. Remember that the generated audio will be public and can be accessed by anyone with the link — the only way to keep the conversation private is to delete it after it ends.

The recorded room audio will be made available for those who want to listen later (Image: Playback/Twitter)

Twitter explains that it will keep the recordings on the platform between 30 and 120 days and will check to see if there are no violations of the content rules. If any problem is found, the user may be penalized and even lose access to the resource.

Investment in audio conversations

The addition of Twitter Spaces comes about two months after the Clubhouse also released audio chat recordings, with the ability to replay at other times and share. This is yet another attempt by Jack Dorsey’s network to overcome rivals in the fight for an audience interested in the voice-only format.

In September, social media began allowing organizers to include up to three topics to guide conversations in Spaces, such as music, games and entertainment. This addition also made it easy for format lovers to discover new content creators based solely on themes.

In order to monetize the service, the network also launched the so-called Ingressos Pagos (Ticketed Spaces) to allow the charging of entrance fees for lectures, courses, podcasts or other formats. There is also a program to encourage the production of content at Espaços, which provides money and support for popular profiles to develop weekly programs or tables in order to promote the audio platform.

