TWO NEW GAMES have just arrived on Xbox Game Pass!

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on TWO NEW GAMES have just arrived on Xbox Game Pass! 5 Views

Are you already enjoying the new games that have just arrived on the Xbox Game Pass?

As revealed last week, more two new games just made it to the Xbox Game Pass, like Serious Scam 4.

Check out the list of games that have just arrived on the service:

  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator – Console, PC and xCloud;
  • Serious Sam 4 (day-one) – Xbox Series X|S, PC and xCloud.

be a member VIP gives Xbox central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. Ultimate subscribers also have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Xbox Game Pass will have 4 releases announced at TGA 2021

The official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account shared a humorous screenshot to announce …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved