UAE create part-time on Friday, holy day for Islam, and adopt western weekend

DUBAI – In yet another pro-market measure, to facilitate business and attract investment, the United Arab Emirates will start adopting the western weekend model, with days off on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rule will come into effect on January 1, 2022 and will apply to government agencies. But the expectation is that private institutions will follow suit.

The government announced on Tuesday the adoption of a weekly shift of four and a half days.

The United Arab Emirates, as well as the other Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, including Saudi Arabia, currently follow a working week from Sunday to Thursday.

The weekend break is between Friday and Saturday in these countries.

Pro-market and pro-West offensive

This is not the first measure taken by the United Arab Emirates — which covers the Abu Dhabi and Dubai investment hubs — to open up its economy.

The country has carried out privatizations and its stock markets are looking to attract investors.

“This will align the UAE with global markets and make it easier to do business with international companies,” said Nabil Alyousuf, CEO of the Dubai-based International Advisory Group. – The number of days we do business with the rest of the world will increase, which will boost trade.

For Alyousuf, the private sector will end up following the example of government agencies. All federal departments will follow the new calendar starting at the turn of the year.