Ubisoft Announces Platform Focused on Playable NFTs

THE Ubisoft announced this Tuesday (7) the Ubisoft Quartz, a platform focused on NFTs playable in big-budget titles that run on low-power and energy-efficient technology.

The platform offers ways for players to acquire Digits, cosmetics and collectibles (such as skins, vehicles, weapons and equipment) within the games, which will be exclusive to the company’s worlds.

Each Digit — that is, each item — will have its own serial number, a feature that allows tracking of ownership history, and a certificate of ownership stored in the blockchain, Ubisoft’s decentralized and independent technology that gives players full control of the piece.

The idea is that, with Digits, items won’t get stuck in the player’s inventory and can be offered for sale to others outside the Ubi ecosystem.

To operationalize NFTs, Quartz uses tezos, a blockchain that works by an algorithm that uses less energy to function.

Ubisoft Quartz is still an experimental project, which will be released in beta on the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint in just a few countries, including Brazil, from December 9th.

To use and test the platform, players must be at least XP level 5 and be 18 years or over. Also, the number of Digits that each person can have in a single edition is limited to one item.

Those who participate will be rewarded with three free Digits on the 9th, 12th and 15th of December.

More information about Ubisoft Quartz and Digits is available on the official Ubisoft website.