Ubisoft, creator of the Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed games, is the first gaming giant to enter the metaverse and launch NFTs

Ubisoft, one of the largest game production companies in the world, announced its official entry into the universe of cryptoactives and of games integrated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through the launch of Ubisoft Quartz.

In what can be seen as a company rehearsal for the company’s game release in the metaverse, Ubisoft Quartz will be a market place for the company, just like the Axie marketplace for Axie Infinity.

So, in the Ubisoft Quartz players will be able to acquire Digits, the company’s first playable NFTs in games. Initially, according to Ubisoft, the Digits will be released in beta within Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PC, via Ubisoft Connect, and will arrive as part of Limited Editions, each consisting of a fixed number of items.

“Digits are a new way to test game items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality products and the exclusivity of having NFTs that represent unique pieces from the worlds of Ubisoft”, highlighted the company.

As in games from the metaverse and with a play to earn theme, the playable NFTs by Ubisoft are collectible items within the game, such as vehicles, weapons and equipment that offer gamers new ways to enjoy their company titles.

“This large-scale experimental project by Ubisoft is the company’s next step in exploring blockchain technology through in-house research and development, and it has close collaboration with renowned experts in the startup world,” said Ubisoft.

Digits

Also according to the company, Digits guarantees exclusivity as each one of them is a collectible item with its own serial number, visible to other players during the matches. This feature allows you to track the history of item owners, making gamers an integral part of the game’s history.

In addition Digits are items that allow players to customize their experience and complete their missions “with even more style”. As they are NFTs, each Digit comes with a certificate of ownership stored in the blockchain and can be offered for sale for other gamers to purchase outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

“Our intense and constant work led us to understand how the decentralized approach of the blockchain can genuinely make gamers stakeholders of our games, so that this new development was also sustainable for the industry, putting in the hands of gamers a value that they themselves they generate when they play, buy and create content online,” said Nicolas Pouard, VP of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft.

tezos

To operationalize the company’s first playable NFTs, Ubisoft Quartz announced a partnership with Tezos.

“Energy efficiency is a key requirement to drive blockchain technologies into a future where it can be widely used by millions of people. We chose Tezos because of its unique Proof-of-Stake algorithm and leadership in clean NFTs,” he said. Didier Genevois, Technical Director of Blockchain at Ubisoft.

Genevois further pointed out that a transaction at Tezos uses the same amount of energy as a live 30-second video stream, while the previous generation of blockchain networks can consume the same energy needed for a year of uninterrupted streaming.

However to use Digits Ubisoft Quartz announced that they will only be available to those who meet certain criteria like playing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect via PC; be at least level 5 XP in the game and be 18+. Also, the number of Digits a player can have in a single Edition is limited to just one item.

Ubisoft Quartz will be available in beta from December 9, at 3:00 pm, in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil.

The experimental project will begin with the release of three free Digits on December 9, 12, and 15, as a reward to players for joining the project early. Other items are expected to be released in early 2022 and more details will be shared shortly.

