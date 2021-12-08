Ubisoft enters the world of NFTs and releases “Quartz”

Ubisoft has just announced the Ubisoft Quartz, a new platform for gamers to acquire Digits, the first NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) playable in AAA games and that run on low-power technology.

The Digits will be released in beta within Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PC, via Ubisoft Connect, and will arrive as part of Limited Editions, each made up of a fixed number of items.

Digits are a new way to test cosmetic items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality products and the exclusivity of having NFTs that represent unique pieces from the worlds of Ubisoft.

Ubisoft Quartz

Ubisoft’s Playable NFTs are also in-game collectibles such as vehicles, weapons and equipment that offer gamers new ways to enjoy their favorite titles:

Exclusivity: each Digit is a collectible item with its own serial number, visible to other players during matches. This feature allows you to track the history of item owners, making gamers an integral part of the game’s history.

each Digit is a collectible item with its own serial number, visible to other players during matches. This feature allows you to track the history of item owners, making gamers an integral part of the game’s history. Gameplay: Digits are high quality items with an active utilitarian value. As playable cosmetics, they allow players to customize their experience and complete their missions with even more style.

Digits are high quality items with an active utilitarian value. As playable cosmetics, they allow players to customize their experience and complete their missions with even more style. Control: each Digit comes with a certificate of ownership stored in the blockchain, a decentralized and independent technology from Ubisoft that gives players full control of the item. With Digits, objects are no longer tied to players’ inventory and can be offered for sale for other gamers to purchase outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

This large-scale experimental project by Ubisoft is the company’s next step in exploring blockchain technology through in-house research and development, and it relies on close collaboration with renowned experts from the startup world.

“Our intense and constant work led us to understand how the decentralized approach of the blockchain can genuinely make gamers stakeholders of our games, so that this innovation was also sustainable for the industry, putting in the hands of gamers a value that they themselves generate when they play, buy and create content online”, said Nicolas Pouard, VP of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft.

“Ubisoft Quartz is the first brick in our ambitious proposal to develop a true metaverse, and it wouldn’t be possible to do that without going through the initial blockchain limitations within games, including scalability and power consumption.”

NFTs

To operationalize the first playable NFTs in AAA games, Ubisoft Quartz has tezos, a blockchain that works by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, which uses much less energy to run than other blockchains, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, based on the Proof-of-Work algorithm.

“Energy efficiency is a fundamental requirement to drive blockchain technologies into a future where it can be used widely by millions of people. We chose Tezos because of its unique Proof-of-Stake algorithm and its leadership in clean NFTs,” said Didier Genevois, Technical Director of Blockchain at Ubisoft. “A transaction on this network uses the same amount of energy as a live 30-second video stream, while the previous generation of blockchain networks can consume the same energy required for a year of uninterrupted streaming. The low carbon footprint means our developers and players can prioritize innovation without fear of compromising sustainability.”

To ensure that players can use Digits fully, Ubisoft Quartz will only be available to those who meet the following criteria:

Play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect via PC

Are at least level 5 XP in the game

are over 18 years old

Also, the number of Digits a player can have in a single Edition is limited to just one item.

Ubisoft Quartz will be available in beta from December 9, at 3:00 pm, in the United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil.

The experimental project will begin with the release of three free Digits on December 9, 12, and 15, as a reward to players for joining the project early.

Digits can be claimed on the Ubisoft Quartz platform and used in Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Other items are expected to be released in early 2022 and more details will be shared shortly.

With the mission to help Ubisoft anticipate the future, the Laboratory analyzes emerging technologies, business and social agendas to identify opportunities for innovation.

His team also develops prototypes and pilot projects to explore new areas with internal and external partner collaborations. This exploratory role allows Ubisoft to have an advantage in identifying innovative ideas and recognizing their potential, even before integrating them on a large scale.