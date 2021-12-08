Ukraine uses official social media meme to joke about Russian invasion threat

International tension caused by Putin’s concentration of troops on the border has generated unrest involving NATO, the United Kingdom, the European Union and even the US

Twitter/Reproduction Jokingly image was published this Wednesday, 8



The official account of Ukraine on Twitter was used this Wednesday, 8, to publish a “meme” that jokes about the imminence of a Russian attack on the country, which has one of its borders surrounded by troops from Vladimir Putin weeks ago. In an image with English captions that illustrates “different types of headache”, listing hypertension, stress and migraine, the country classifies “living next to Russia” as the most severe form of pain one can have. The country’s official account, verified by Twitter, is also used to honor famous citizens, images of Ukrainian landmarks and other memes involving the nation’s situation, but no direct mention of border tension has been recorded so far.

In late October, videos posted on social media showed the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. The country’s estimate, led by comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, is that more than 100,000 Putin troops are concentrated in the region, which has raised alarm in other nations of the world and has caused countries like the United States to threaten to impose sanctions on Russia. In addition to the Biden government, NATO, the European Union and the United Kingdom have also sent messages warning of the consequences of an invasion. The Kremlin, for its part, called the tension “hysteria” and denied it had mobilized troops on the border. Far from the memes posted on social media, the Ukrainian government reacted severely to the threat of invasion. Last Tuesday, the country’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told US channel CNN that the invasion would generate a “bloody massacre” that would cause Russian soldiers to return home in coffins.