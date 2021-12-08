Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will be released in January for PS5; 2022 on PC

Last week, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves was evaluated by the North American agency responsible for age classification, indicating that the collection was close to its debut. Finally, this Tuesday (7), Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced the release of the compilation for the PlayStation 5.

The collection with remasters of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be released on January 28, 2022 for $49.99 (about R$282 at current prices) in physical and digital formats — Steam and Epic Games Store players are also expected to receive a version next year, but the date has not been revealed.

In the announcement, the companies also released a trailer for the collection. Check out:

The legacy of remastering

The players who own Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End + Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle will be able to upgrade to the collection for as little as $10 (about R$56) — unfortunately, the PS Plus version of Uncharted 4 is not included in the upgrade. The multiplayer mode of the games Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will not be available in the compilation.

Regarding graphics, players will have three modes: Fidelity Mode will offer 4K video quality and 30 FPS; Perfomance mode turns on 60 FPS framerate; lastly, Perfomance+ Mode will reduce the quality to 1080p and raise the frame rate to 120 FPS — in this last option, you need to play on displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Additionally, remasters will have faster loading screens, 3D Audio and DualSense support. It is important to note that owners of copies of PlayStation 4 games must insert the disc into the PlayStation 5 in order to download the digital collection.

Residents of Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States will be able to enter a drawing to receive tickets for the release of the film based on the Uncharted franchise, set for release in February 2022.