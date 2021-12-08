Understand why Palmeiras treats Marcelo Lomba as a good name to reinforce the goal | palm trees

He is not the only target of the Alviverde board, but the business conditions make his hiring look favorably on the Football Academy. At 34 years of age, Lomba has a relationship with Inter until the end of this year and it is already certain that he will not remain in Colorado.

Verdão was interested in the possibility of signing a contract that does not last for many years with the player, experienced enough to assume the goal when Weverton is with the Brazilian team, allowing time for the younger goalkeepers to be developed without pressure.

Vinicius Silvestre, third goalkeeper in Alviverde, is 27 years old and is going through a good phase, but he has played little until today: there are only 12 games for Verdão since he moved up in 2014, nine of them in 2021.

Although the board has already made contacts with the staff of Marcelo Lomba, the negotiations will only advance at the end of the Brazilian Championship.

Palmeiras decided not to renew the contract of Jailson, 40-year-old goalkeeper who had been in Verdão since 2014. The departure of shirt 42 is part of the process of reformulating the squad, which also included the release of Felipe Melo at the end of year.