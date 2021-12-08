Unimed Guarulhos celebrates the city’s anniversary with enhanced service

In order to reinforce the integration and identity of its business units, in addition to improving the customer experience, Unimed Guarulhos concluded, in the current semester, the unification of its brand with the integral revitalization of the Oncology Unit and the Center for Diagnosis, both located on Rua Tabajara, Macedo, and the delivery of three other new facilities for the city: the Integrated Center Unimed Guarulhos – exclusive for serving customers of the single plan, the Cardiology Center and the Care Space, where it is located the structure of Preventive Medicine.

“The process of brand unification of our own units, combined with the revitalization and expansion of services offered, as well as the delivery of new structures, allows us to create an environment of unity and positive perception with society and also with the internal public. This supports a value strategy, focused on the patient journey, in which the entire system connects and supports our customers to have a better and healthier life”, explains the CEO, Francisco Nishi.

According to him, with the unification of the brand, the revitalization and the delivery of new units, the city of Guarulhos will now have more modern healthcare structures that are able to comfortably welcome and support the care of teams, composed of highly qualified professionals. qualified.

Taking care of people is taking care of Guarulhos

The revitalized units started to offer their services in new, bigger and more welcoming environments. “Since August 2020, the Diagnostic Center has been offering laboratory tests, in addition to imaging tests, accompanying our patients in their most diverse health demands,” explains the Operations manager, Rafaela Flaamino. She informs that the Oncology Unit also started to offer accessible facilities, with a greater service capacity. “We went from four medication rooms to 17. In addition, the space offers more welcoming to serve not only cancer patients, but their families”, says Flamino. Both services are located next to the General Adult Hospital.

For the director of Hospital Medical Resources at Unimed Guarulhos, Armando Frade, “reaching 461 years in the city of Guarulhos and nearly 28 years of cooperative offering quality care, without the citizen leaving the city, is a reason for us to be proud , that we are doctors and our mission is to provide assistance to those who seek us out”. In this sense, according to him, the revitalizations reinforce the valorization of the Guarulhen cooperative with the municipality and with the region.

In the new time, a bigger and more human complex

To strengthen and expand Unimed Guarulhos’ activities in the city, the cooperative inaugurated three new health structures, with the objective of expanding the service, reinforcing its position in the city with the purpose of caring for people: the CIUG (Integrated Center Unimed Guarulhos), Cardiology Center and the Care Space.

“When talking about care, we are talking about a complex structure that brings together around 1,400 employees, in addition to multidisciplinary teams, cooperative doctors and an accredited network, who work directly in the care of around 80,000 lives in the city. Offering Guarulhos spaces where it is possible to have ample medical assistance is taking care of a city that makes us very proud to carry in its name”, says Nishi.

CIUG is an exclusive space for beneficiaries of Unimed Guarulhos’ single plan and brings together four specialties: general practitioners, orthopedics, pediatrics and gynecology, with the objective of solving 80% of health complaints. The Cardiology Center, on the other hand, is a unit specialized in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect the heart and other parts of the circulatory system, such as vessels, veins and arteries, and which brings together, in the same place, specialized cardiologists for care ambulatory and non-invasive diagnostic structure, combining the advantages of modern medicine with humane and personalized care.

Espaço Cuidar, on the other hand, houses the Preventive Medicine area, dedicated to conducting promotion and prevention actions, through lines of care that involve programs, campaigns and other action fronts. “It is through prevention that we encourage the well-being of around 80 thousand people from Guarulhos. With the help of professionals specialized in various areas of health, we have reinforced our way of caring with the objective of improving people’s lives through good choices and assistance that prevents illnesses and not just cures them. The work of this administration in promoting access to health that is more human and resolute began with the modification of structures and expansion of services so that, in the long term, the city and our beneficiaries can reap benefits”, says Antonio Henrique de Figueiredo, director of Associative Relations of Unimed Guarulhos.

The brand unification also included social networks, stationery, a new website, in addition to an informational campaign for the internal public.

About Unimed Guarulhos

Founded in 1994, the cooperative operates in Guarulhos, Arujá, Itaquaquecetuba, Ferraz de Vasconcelos and Santa Isabel and has a network of doctors, hospitals, emergency services, laboratories and clinics.

With the commitment to improve the assistance to its clients, since 2008, the service network has been expanded with its own units: there are two hospitals, a complete diagnosis center, an oncology unit and outpatient units, which, according to their directors, receive investments continuous installations, technology and the qualification of teams, with the objective of seeking, for the satisfaction of its beneficiaries, the valorization of humanized and preventive medicine and the promotion of health and social well-being.