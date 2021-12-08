Up to date with 14 deaths, hospitalizations and incidence are rising again

In 24 hours, 2216 new cases of covid-19 were confirmed in Portugal, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS). The report this Monday (December 6) says that another 14 people died due to infection by SARS-CoV-2.

Data on the situation in hospitals indicates that there are now 948 inpatients, that is, 37 more than the day before. In intensive care units there are now 135 patients, one more than on Sunday.

In the distribution by regions, it can be seen that it was in the Algarve where there were more deaths, with a total of five, while in Lisbon and Vale do Tejo four people died from the disease. In the North three deaths were declared, while in the Center two were registered.

With regard to new infections, the North region accounted for 683, ahead of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo (662), Center (480), Algarve (218), Madeira (106), Alentejo (50) and Azores (17) .

This Monday’s bulletin also reflects a significant increase in the incidence rate, which at the national level rose from 374.0 to 410.4 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants. On the mainland, the rise was from 376.5 to 413.9.

