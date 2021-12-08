Upon launch, Simone will defend the country’s need for harmony and experience

With the slogan “A new hope for Brazil”, senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) will be launched this Wednesday (8) in the dispute for the Palácio do Planalto with a speech in defense of harmony and experience.

At an event held in Brasília, the pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic plans a speech to refute the current environment of radicalism and make an appeal for dialogue and moderation.

According to reports by chiefs and EDB members, the senator will remember her political trajectory, having already held the positions of mayor and vice-governor, and will emphasize that the country needs, in the midst of a moment of crisis, a manager with sensitivity.

In her speech, the pre-candidate for the presidential succession must also advocate the defense of fiscal responsibility, without neglecting the social agenda, and the carrying out of a tax reform, which ended up stuck in the current administration.

The senator’s candidacy launch event will feature speeches by former president Michel Temer and by the governors of Pará, Helder Barbalho, and of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha.

The senator is, for the time being, the only woman launched to the 2022 presidential succession. In addition to her, there are more than ten names announced by center parties in an attempt to make a so-called “third way” viable.

The MDB is one of the parties that has been in dialogue with former federal judge Sergio Moro, from Podemos, to form a center front. The expectation is that the former justice minister will schedule a meeting with the senator at the beginning of next year.

