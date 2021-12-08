US warns that 5G could generate interference and divert flight paths; understand – 12/07/2021

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned on Tuesday that interference from the use of 5G spectrum to be launched in the country represents a risk to air safety and could result in flight diversion.

The aviation industry and the FAA have raised concerns about potential 5G interference in sensitive aircraft electronics such as radio altimeters. AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone the commercial launch of the 5G C-Band service until Jan. 5, after the FAA raised the concerns.

The FAA has issued airworthiness directives, ordering the revision of aviation manuals to prohibit some operations that require radio altimeter data when in the presence of 5G Band C signals.

Under the FAA guideline, the “unsafe condition” represented by planned spectrum use requires immediate action prior to deployment because radio altimeter anomalies not detected by aircraft automation or the pilot, particularly close to the ground, can affect flights and landings. .

The FAA reiterated on Tuesday that it believes the “expansion of 5G and aviation will safely coexist.” The two added guidelines “provide a framework and collect more information to avoid potential effects on aviation safety equipment.”

The agency is continuing discussions with the Federal Communications Commission, the White House and industry executives over the precise contours of any limitations, which are expected to be outlined in the coming weeks in a series of notices.

AT&T and Verizon said in November they would take measures to limit interference for at least six months, but aviation industry groups said they were insufficient to address air safety issues.

Telecommunications groups argue that there have been no aviation safety issues in other countries that use the spectrum.