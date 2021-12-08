Use of the revolving card sets a record and reaches R$21.6 billion in October alone

After two years of record release of credit, which increased 21.7% during the pandemic, 2022 has everything to be a year of default and greater difficulty in getting loans. The first evidence of this is already visible. What is most striking is the fact that Brazilians have never sought out the credit card revolving system as much as they are now.

In short, the use of revolving credit cards is a financing option that is the most expensive on the market. This option reached R$ 21.6 billion granted in the month of October. And so, this was configured as the highest value in the historical series of the Central Bank.

In addition, the figure is 29.9% higher than the same month in 2019, before the crisis caused by the pandemic. In October, the revolving interest rate reached 343.55% per year. And so, it was the highest since 2017, after 4 consecutive months of increase.

In addition to the increase in interest on the revolving card, the base interest rate, which rose from 2% to 7.75% in 2021, is expected to rise further this week. And this will undoubtedly be reflected in the interest charged to individuals by financial institutions – whose average reached 27.2% in October.

Thus, all this increased the difficulty of the borrower to make the payment. For companies, the average reached 16.7% per year in the same month, the highest rate since February 2018. Data from the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic), carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), showed that at least 12.3 million families were in debt in November. The data accounts for 75.6% of Brazilian families.

