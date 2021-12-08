Vaccination against covid: 3 arguments against and 3 in favor of mandatory

7 December 2021, 15:14 -03 Updated 1 hour ago

Nearly two years after Chinese doctors first observed mysterious new cases of pneumonia, covid-19 is still with us. In addition, what has been described as the most worrisome variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease has emerged. Given this situation, is the obligation for everyone to take the vaccine against covid a solution to end the pandemic?

Covid vaccine is already a requirement for participation in public life in many parts of the world. If you are a French doctor, a teacher in New Zealand, or a government official in Canada, getting the vaccine is a requirement before you can go to work. Indonesia can deny social benefits to those who refuse to get vaccinated. Greece is making the vaccine mandatory for everyone over 60 years of age.

Austria could go even further, with a plan to make the covid vaccine mandatory for everyone in February 2022. That will mean that Austrians will be given injections in a forced way. There will be medical and religious exceptions, but the majority of the population that remains without receiving the vaccine may be fined for not accepting it.

With Germany planning a similar move, this debate will not go away any time soon. I spoke with public health and other experts to get an idea of ​​what’s at stake.

IN FAVOR: the vaccine saves lives

There is a very simple argument in favor of the covid-19 vaccine obligation. By getting the vaccine, you reduce your risk of developing the disease to a serious level. Fewer serious covid cases mean fewer deaths and less pressure on hospitals.

Historically, immunization campaigns have been hugely successful, eliminating diseases like smallpox or drastically reducing the mortality levels of others.

“We have really, really good examples that show a cause-and-effect relationship between requirements, getting high vaccination rates, and protecting not just individuals but communities as well,” says Jason Schwartz, associate professor of medical history at Yale University .

“Vaccines work, they absolutely work, we have a lot of evidence to show that.”

Lighter measures than Austria’s proposal have achieved their goal of raising vaccination levels. France’s so-called “health pass”, required to access restaurants and other public spaces, is said to have increased the rate of vaccine adoption, to the point that the French government hopes it can avoid the adoption of compulsory vaccination.

AGAINST: There will be resistance

In London in July, protesters against containment measures took to the streets to protest a “lockdown” that had been lifted hours earlier. The point is: no matter what the government does, there will be opposition. Restrictions due to covid, in particular, have sparked protests around the world, and mandatory vaccination is a step beyond, say, the requirement to wear a mask.

“When it comes to the vaccine, people really think quite differently,” says Vageesh Jain, Ph.D. in public health at the Institute for Global Health at University College London. “Anything that is administered in them, in their body, will not be thought of in the same way, although academics and others might theoretically think it’s just a restriction. People really do have that kind of emotional response.”

“While there will always be some who will never be convinced to get vaccinated, it is possible to be skeptical of vaccines without being a complete ‘anti-vaxxer’ – that is, radically against vaccines.

An Austrian study established a difference between 14.5% of the country’s population, 9 million people, who were not prepared to be vaccinated and the 9% who were simply reticent.

Governments need to consider whether the benefits of vaccination outweigh the downside of a tailored response. But as Cathleen Powell, a law professor at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, argues, there is a legal argument to make.

“The right to bodily integrity as a person who does not want to be vaccinated, who wants to make their own choices about what medical treatment to receive, runs directly against other people’s rights not to be infected with potentially fatal diseases,” she says.

IN FAVOR: We’ve exhausted our options…

Covid has been with us for a while, as have vaccines. At least in Europe, the momentum in favor of mandatory vaccination reflects a frustration that, after months of vaccinations and widespread availability, there are still significant numbers of people unvaccinated. There is a stark difference between vaccination rates on the continent from west to east.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the time had come to make vaccination mandatory, although she stressed that the decision would be up to national governments.

“We have the vaccines, the vaccines that save lives, but they are not being used properly everywhere,” he said.

AGAINST: …or maybe not all

While there is a strong argument in favor of mandatory vaccination, it is not the only way to increase vaccine adoption levels.

“What you see a lot in the past is how much politicians like the idea of ​​mandatory vaccination, because it seems to offer a quick answer to the problem,” says Samantha Vanderslott, a social science researcher at the Oxford Vaccine Group.

“I wouldn’t want the government to neglect other things that need to be done to ensure that people really do have access to vaccines.”

Austria will not make vaccination mandatory until February and continues to use other means to persuade people. “For those who are afraid, who lack confidence, for those who judge the risk to them to be low – for those it is important that they are heard and that their concerns are taken seriously,” he told TV and radio network ORF, from Austria, health psychologist Barbara Juen of the University of Innsbruck.

In South Africa, 24% of the population has been vaccinated, less than half the European average, but considerably higher than the 7% average recorded on the African continent. There is no shortage of vaccines, and low adoption has been attributed in part to lack of information.

The South African government has considered making vaccines mandatory in some situations, but the number of vaccines administered has increased rapidly since the discovery of the omicron variant. It’s not just governments that may end up giving a little push.

IN FAVOR: End of the confinement cycle

Compulsory vaccination is not the only type of enforcement by the authorities. Most governments around the world have already imposed some form of restriction, covid passes and travel bans, which come at their own cost. In addition to the lives it would save, a widespread obligation to vaccinate could mean the end of confinements – so-called “lockdowns”.

“It’s not just a matter of having your freedom altered… It’s a matter of economic harm, of harm to mental health, of physical harm,” says Alberto Giubilini, a researcher at Oxford’s Uehiro Center for Practical Ethics. He defends the obligation for those most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“There is no point in imposing the huge costs of lockdowns on people when you have another measure available.”

AGAINST: Could be counterproductive

Some people have more long-term concerns. Among them, whether a mandatory vaccination program, even if successful, could generate suspicion in relation to future campaigns.

“Compulsory schemes during a crisis are counterproductive,” Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist who advises the World Health Organization on pandemic recovery, told the network.

“When people have what we call conspiracy theories or they have mistaken beliefs or misunderstandings, [esses esquemas de vacinação obrigatória] they will only reinforce your beliefs.”

Vanderslott points to the current political climate. “We’ve already witnessed, especially in Europe, parties going into opposition to the vaccine knowing that it could be a way to get votes from a certain portion of the population,” she says.

“We could see more parties – which tend to be right-wing – spreading this kind of message in their political campaigns and saying they want to remove mandatory vaccination measures. That’s a danger, and when that happens, we no longer have the option to use it as a public policy measure.”