‘Vaccine is not a safe-conduct’, says Queiroga about the passport requirement; minister said decision will be interministerial | São Paulo

the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, said on Tuesday (7) that the requirement of a passport for the vaccine so that tourists can enter Brazil is not a “safe-conduct” so that the other health demands against the proliferation of Covid-19 are in the background and that the fight against the pandemic must be efficient.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, from the Federal Supreme Court, gave 48 hours for the federal government to present explanations about the delay in adopting measures to contain the omicron variant.

“It’s not a matter of requirement, it’s a matter of efficiently fighting the pandemic and increasing the supply of vaccines. I’ll cite an example, I took the two doses of the vaccine, I took the third dose thanks to the Unified Health System, I went to New York, I tested positive, I was quarantined and today I’m here. So, the vaccine is not safe conduct for people to walk around without other precautions”, he declared.

The government canceled at the last minute a meeting that had been called to debate, with technicians from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the adoption of the requirement for a “vaccine passport”, this Monday (6). The reason for the cancellation was not informed. (Read more below).

Anvisa has been defending, in recent weeks, that Brazil requires proof of vaccination or mandatory “self-quarantine” for passengers arriving in the country. President Jair Bolsonaro says he is against the measure.

Queiroga stressed that autonomy over mandatory obligations belongs to the federal government despite the recommendation by Anvisa. “The testing strategy is very important and this thought is for the federal government to do. And why is it for the federal government? Because that’s how Brazilian legislation determines. Anvisa is a regulatory body, it can have a position, the Ministry of Health , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Infrastructure have another”, he said after participating in the signing of the ordinance that expands the Care Line for Acute Myocardial Infarction, at the Heart Institute (InCor), in São Paulo.

Currently, Brazil does not require vaccination – whether for entry by land or air. The recommendation for mandatory vaccination was made by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa): on November 12, the agency sent technical notes to the government justifying the requirement, but no action was taken to change the rule.

Queiroga stated that the definition of the requirement for passports for tourists is the subject of an inter-ministerial issue and that, soon, the Ministry of Health’s position will be passed on in a short space.

“But it will be a position in line with what the federal government has adopted since the beginning of the pandemic and it has worked very well,” he stressed.

The minister of Health also stated that he will meet this Tuesday with the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, to discuss the matter. He stressed that no decision has been taken yet.

Asked by a journalist whether he is for or against the adoption of the passport, the minister said again that it depends on the result of technical analysis and that he cannot restrict people’s freedom without expanding access to vaccination against Covid.

“It’s not a question of being for or against, it’s technical analyzes that are carried out, first an analysis was carried out by Anvisa, then an inter-ministerial analysis is carried out because when people arrive, they pass through the Federal Police, Anvisa has a role in airports, there is the issue of Brazilian foreign relations that need to be observed, we have countries in Africa where there was already a restriction on the entry of these citizens. And it is necessary to expand people’s access to the vaccine before wanting to curtail individual freedoms. And everything is. made based on technical data.”

During the event, Queiroga also spoke about the reduction in the number of covid-19 cases and deaths with the advance of vaccination and the contracts signed with pharmaceutical companies to purchase new doses of the vaccine for the 2022 immunization campaign. the 15 million from CoronaVac that are stopped at the Butantan Institute.

The meeting scheduled between Anvisa and the federal government to discuss the adoption of the requirement of a “vaccine passport” for travelers who wish to enter Brazil was scheduled for this Monday afternoon (6).

A few hours earlier, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso gave a 48-hour period for the government to be heard about the delay in adopting Anvisa’s health recommendations.

Currently, travelers arriving in Brazil by air have to present a negative infection test and a virtual declaration stating that they agree with the sanitary measures adopted in the country.

By land, the ordinance determines that access by foreigners is prohibited. The text provides an exception only for people who are in neighboring countries and need to come to Brazil to take a return flight to their homeland.