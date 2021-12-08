Vale (VALE3) should deliver a 9% dividend return in 2022, says XP

After distributing BRL 73 billion in recurring and extraordinary dividends, in addition to interest on equity (JCP), in the last twelve months, Vale (VALE3) should continue remunerating the shareholder next year, evaluates the XP analysis team composed by Thales Carmo, Jennie Li and Juliana Kirihata.

The amount distributed over 2021 generated a return on dividends (dividend yield) of 22%, well above the average of 3% over the past five years.

O dividend yield Vale even outperformed its Australian peers, whose dividend returns over the past 12 months stood at 14.5%.

It is worth remembering that dividends represent a shareholder’s share of a company’s profits, and are distributed in proportion to the number of shares the investor owns. According to the Corporate Law, publicly traded companies must distribute at least 25% of their profits to shareholders.

Vale’s remuneration policy determines that dividends are paid semiannually, with one installment in September and the other in March. Last September alone, Vale distributed R$40.2 billion in dividends, the largest amount distributed since the episode of Brumadinho, in 2019.

In addition to the minimum dividend, the company may also decide on extraordinary dividends in other months of the year. In June, the mining company paid R$ 11 million in dividends of this type.

“Even considering a more conservative iron ore curve, we still see Vale showing solid free cash flow and strong dividends in the coming years,” XP analysts say.

Therefore, the XP believes that Vale will pay a dividend yield minimum of 9.0% in 2022. “Additionally, considering the low leverage, we do not rule out potential extraordinary dividends,” analysts point out.

Even though the company has presented operating results worse than expected in the third quarter, XP has a purchase recommendation for the company’s shares with a target price of R$ 97.10.

Furthermore, after a sharp drop in iron ore prices, analysts see “upward potential in terms of valuation, in addition to the payment of hefty dividends and share buybacks for Brazilian mining companies”, they state.

