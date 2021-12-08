Vasco announces the return of Carlos Brazil to the position of manager of professional football | Vasco

On Wednesday, Vasco announced Carlos Brazil for the position of general manager. The director, who had been working as a base manager for Corinthians, arrives to work in the club’s professional department.

1 of 1 Carlos Brazil is back on Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco Carlos Brazil is back at Vasco — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

– I am very happy to be able to return to the club for which I have immense affection. With a lot of work, commitment and especially the support of the fans, we will lead this Giant to the scene he should never have left – said Carlos Brazil, to Vasco’s official website.

The idea is for Carlos Brazil to arrive to form a more robust structure for the football department, alongside an executive and possibly a coordinator. His experience at Vasco was in favor of his return, as well as the knowledge of the youngsters in the cast. The club understands that Brazil can be fundamental in the transition from the base’s promises, having worked for many years and conquered titles at the base of the club.

Brazil passed through Vasco’s base between 2018 and 2021, when the club had important achievements in several categories, including the title of the Copa do Brasil U-20, last year. At the beginning of the year, he accepted the invitation from Corinthians, after differences with former director Alexandre Bird. In addition to Vasco and Corinthians, Brazil worked at the bases of Flamengo and Botafogo.