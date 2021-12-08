Vasco makes a deal with Carlos Brazil, former Corinthians manager

After announcing coach Zé Ricardo, Vasco is very close to hiring an old acquaintance of the club for the football department: Carlos Brazil, current manager of the Corinthians base.

The professional had successfully occupied the same position at Cruzmaltino from January 2018 to June 2021, but will now arrive to assume a portfolio in professional football, where the club assembles a new organizational chart. Initial trading information was given by “Play 10” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Initially, the idea of ​​the Vasco directorate is for Brazil to help structure the football department, set up the squad and coordinate, and also carry out a transition work between the base and the professional, as it has extensive knowledge in all categories, despite the changes after his departure.

The official announcement has not yet been made as Carlos Brazil is solving the last bureaucratic issues regarding his resignation at Corinthians. The São Paulo club is already evaluating the market to hire a replacement.

Interestingly, Brazil was nominated for Vasco in 2018 precisely by coach Zé Ricardo, with whom he had worked at Flamengo’s base and has a good relationship.

Carlos Brazil was Vasco’s base manager between 2018 and 2021 successfully, winning many titles Image: Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco

The professional enjoys a lot of prestige with the current president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, and only left Cruzmaltino in June because the Corinthians proposal was very advantageous.

In addition to his successful work at the Vasco base — where he won a number of important titles at the national and state levels — Carlos Brazil also played a key role in the suggestions for the renovation and expansion of the Vasco base training center, in Duque de Caxias (RJ), which is close to being ready.

The tendency is for at least one more professional to be hired by Cruzmaltino to work in partnership with Carlos Brazil, who has an extensive curriculum at the base, having worked in Flamengo, Botafogo, among others.

Outside the football field, he also worked at the Rio de Janeiro Department of Sports and Leisure, between 2016 and 2018, has four postgraduate degrees, a master’s degree in Spain, graduated in Administration and Engineering, founding partner of Abex (Brazilian Association of Football Executives), among others.

Vasco evaluates other returns

When Carlos Brazil transferred to Corinthians, seven other professionals from the Vasco base — from different areas — accompanied him. Now, there is also the possibility that at least some will return. The cruzmaltina board talks to the professional in this regard.