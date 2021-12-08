Vengeful, Cecília seduces Breno to get Rebeca out of her mind · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will continue her plan to reach Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) at any cost in Um Lugar ao Sol. After discovering that her mother kissed Felipe (Gabriel Leone), the new model will want to make the veteran feel bad. Therefore, she will stay with Breno (Marco Ricca). The photographer is married to Ilana (Mariana Lima) — the character’s best friend played by Andrea Beltrão in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the second chapter (6), Cecília has already started to move to reach her mother. She agreed to star in a campaign for Ilana’s agency with the certainty that Rebeca would not participate in the work.

This Tuesday (7), the public will see the new model in the photo shoot organized by Breno. The theme of the work will have images ranging from innocence to seduction, and the photographer will guide Cecília in the poses.

The character played by Fernanda Marques will feel at ease with Breno and will thank him for being the only one who truly understands her. The photographer will also be kind enough to offer the teenager a ride.

Cecília kisses Breno in the nine o’clock soap opera

Cecília, then, will take advantage of the moment alone with the veteran to seduce him. The girl will kiss him and leave Ilana’s husband unresponsive. Embarrassed, the model will leave the car in a hurry and apologize for the sudden act.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

