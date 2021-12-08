Viagra may be beneficial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, study reveals

North American experts found an encouraging relationship to fight the disease

pixabay The drug Viagra (sildenafil) helps with erectile dysfunction



The remedy for erectile dysfunction, Viagra, may be associated with lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, revealed a study conducted by experts at the Cleveland Clinic, one of the top-rated hospitals in the U.S. The researchers found that sildenafil is associated with a 69% reduced risk of disease in men who used it, considering race, sex and age. More than seven million people participated in this study conducted by Dr. Feixiong Cheng. Despite the encouraging discovery, the authors of the research indicate that it is not possible to definitively say that there is a causal relationship between Viagra and Alzheimer’s, but that this possibility needs to be tested in a clinical trial.

“As our findings only establish an association between the use of sildenafil and the reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, we are now planning a mechanical trial and a phase two randomized clinical trial to test causality and confirm the clinical benefits of sildenafil for patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Cheng. Viagra was initially developed as a heart medicine, but later indicated for sexual performance.