Vibrant on the court, Cruzeiro beats Iranian team by 3 sets to 0 in the debut of the Club World Cup | volleyball

In the debut of the Club World Cup, Cruzeiro had no difficulty and beat Sirjan Foolad, from Iran, in three sets to zero. /16 and 25/16.

Pushed by 3,502 fans at the Ginásio Divino Braga, and vibrating too much at every point, Cruzeiro practically sent a spot to the semifinals. López was the highest scorer on the court, with 20 balls on the opponent’s court. Coach Felipe Ferraz commented on his debut as a coach at the Mundial, a competition he won three times with Cruzeiro.

– This vibration has to come from each one, I asked for this vibration. Responsibility for taking care of these athletes, correcting where there are flaws, but at the same time, to be quite honest, I was breathless, a feeling that as an athlete I didn’t feel. You make two attacks and take the tension out, as a trainer I’m going to have to find a way to get the energy out.

Iran, the last Asian champions, suffered from heavenly blocks, forced serve and a performance of perfection in all fundamentals. He made serious mistakes in reception and couldn’t get out of the good markings for Cruzeiro. The team is based on almost the entire Iranian national team and the Serbian Blagojevic Aleksandar, one of the best European opponents.

Cruzeiro returns to the court on Thursday, against Trentino, at 20:30. Sirjan Foolad will face Trentino this Wednesday, looking to save themselves for the semifinals.

1 of 2 Rodriguinho, Cruzeiro x Shirjan Foolad — Photo: Agência i7/Cruzeiro Rodriguinho, Cruzeiro x Shirjan Foolad — Photo: Agência i7/Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro had a good start to the game in the first set. The team managed to fit in good serves, and had the setter Cachopa in a good moment, distributing well the plays with López, Wallace and Rodriguinho. Cruzeiro closed the set 25 to 20. Cuban López, with six points, was highlighted.

2 of 2 Lopéz, in Cruzeiro x Sirjan Foolad — Photo: Agência i7/Cruzeiro Lopéz, in Cruzeiro x Sirjan Foolad — Photo: Agência i7/Cruzeiro

The second set started with a good streak of sky serves, with Wallace scoring ace. And it was like that all along: Filipe Ferraz’s team forced the serve, had no difficulty in attacks and, at no time, was behind on the scoreboard, finishing 25 to 16. López, once again, better on court, noting more six points.

The third set had the same grip as the first two. When it was five to zero, a point that seemed to belong to Sirjan, but Cruzeiro had the luck to reach 6 to 0 in the set. Cachopa passed a headline ball, Sirjan’s team followed, thinking he would go out, but he went in. The move demonstrated how the Iranian team was out of the match. Vibrant all the time, with ease, Cruzeiro won by 25/16.