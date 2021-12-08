Vice-President of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos announces the departure of the PL after the affiliation of Bolsonaro | Policy

Ramos says he had already made it clear that he would not remain in the party once Bolsonaro’s membership was confirmed. He has not announced which party he intends to join.

“I have always made it clear that I am incompatible with being from the same party as President Bolsonaro, not because of any personal dislike, but because I believe he is not the best for the future of the country,” said Ramos.

“In view of this, I cannot compromise what I believe is best for future generations and for the people I represent because of the desire of my electoral or party project”, added the vice president of the Chamber.

The PL is one of the parties that make up the Centrão, a group of acronyms that is characterized by adherence to successive governments, of different ideologies – and which was much criticized by Jair Bolsonaro in the 2018 campaign. The PL will be the ninth party in the political career of Bolsonaro.

The affiliation of the president of the Republic took place at the party’s headquarters in Brasília and was attended by the president of the party’s president, Valdemar Costa Neto, who was convicted and imprisoned for involvement in the monthly allowance.

Bolsonaro joins the PL after two years without a party

This Tuesday, Marcelo Ramos said that he will also present a “declaratory action for just cause” to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which should be analyzed by the court before effecting his disaffiliation.

“In light of this, the main announcement is my decision to leave PL, with the gratitude of a party that welcomed me and honored me,” said Ramos.

During the interview, the vice president of the Chamber presented a letter signed by the president of the party, Valdemar da Costa Neto.

The letter is a kind of “authorization” for the disaffiliation of the deputy and mentions “doctrinal divergence” between the congressman and the party.

“Despite the fact that we regret the manifest divergence presented of a public and notorious character, we affirm that, due to the political party line of action of our party, its maintenance in our membership will undoubtedly cause political constraints for both parties ”, says the document.

In the letter, the PL also waives the right to ask for a deputy’s mandate for party infidelity and waives the right to ask for the position on the Board of Directors or any position that Ramos holds on behalf of the party.

Ramos did not announce which party he is going to, but he said that the party should have independence from the Bolsonaro government.

The deputy mayor of the Chamber said that “he would not leave a party on behalf of President Bolsonaro to go to a base party” of the President of the Republic.