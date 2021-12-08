Video: Child hangs from a building window in Niterói | Rio de Janeiro



Boy hangs from the window of an apartment in Icaraí – VIDEO PLAYBACK

Published 12/8/2021 12:55 PM

Rio – A video released by residents shows a child hanging from the window on the fifth floor of a building in Niterói. The case took place in the early afternoon of Monday (6), on Avenida Roberto Silveira, in the neighborhood of Icaraí. There are no details on how long the boy is clinging to the glass frame, but the screams from the neighborhood set the tone for despair. Despite the scare, he was taken out and no one was hurt.

See the video:

A child hangs from a building window in the neighborhood of Icaraí, in Niterói. Desperate neighbors who recorded the scene alerted a resident of the apartment, who managed to rescue the boy. The case happened last Monday (6). #The day Credit: Disclosure pic.twitter.com/dU4K7W6Zys — Jornal O Dia (@jornalodia) December 8, 2021

In the video, neighbors from the buildings opposite follow the situation with agony. One resident asks: “Jesus, please hold him”, while others shout for the family to notice the situation: “Lady, your son is at the window!” With the alerts, residents of the apartment where the boy was found the child hanging and removed it. The entire scene lasts about 40 seconds.

The report sought out the building’s administration, which preferred not to speak out.