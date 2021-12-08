Video: child is caught hanging from a building window

RIO — A video posted on a social network shows residents of a condominium in despair when they see a boy hanging from the window of an apartment that appears to be on the second floor of the building. The child holds himself with his hands on the glass frame as he walks along the parapet.



According to a post on the social network, the incident happened in Icaraí, Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. Credit: Portal Niterói

“The little boy is at the window, lady. The lady’s son is at the window. Go to the bedroom, folks. Mercy”, shouts a person in an apartment opposite and records the scene.

Soon after, three people who were on the balcony of the apartment run in and one of them opens the window and manages to pick up the child.

The images were posted on the profile “Portal Niterói”. According to the report that accompanies the video, it was made this Tuesday, in Icaraí, Niterói, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

Some internet users reacted to the scene:

“Thank God everything ended well. Hold on, heart.”

“I’m glad it had a protective screen!”