Video: Young people take a friend’s corpse for a motorcycle ride | Bizarre | Online Diary

The time of farewell is usually a lot of suffering, but some unusual attitudes can happen to those who do not accept the loss of a relative or dear friend. And in the age of the internet, nothing is hidden.

The story of a group of young people who, unhappy with the loss of a friend, went to his funeral and removed his body from the coffin in order to take him for a “last motorcycle ride” went viral on social media.

The case took place in Portoviejo, Ecuador, last Monday (29). According to local media, the deceased’s relatives were marching to bury the corpse, when they were intercepted by the dead young man’s friends.

According to Televisa News, the group of young people opened the coffin in the middle of the street and before the eyes of the deceased’s family. They cried for their friend and took it out of the urn. The moment was captured on video and posted on social media.

Erick Cedeño Méndez was 21 years old and was shot to death on his way to the funeral of another deceased friend. The youths mounted Erick’s corpse on a motorcycle and took him on a “ride” through the neighborhood, called El Fóron.

young people give back body

Minutes later, the group returned the body to relatives. Check out the video of the moment, broadcast by Ecuadorian media. Remember that the registry contains images that may be sensitive for some people.