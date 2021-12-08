View profile of Olaf Scholz, Germany’s new chancellor | World

He came to power after reaching an agreement with the Green and Liberal Democratic (FDP) parties, which will support his government. The coalition was closed on November 24, after nearly two months of negotiations.

Olaf Scholz, future prime minister of Germany, in photo from November 24 — Photo: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch

The announcement of his candidacy by the SPD, still in 2020, came as a surprise, since a year earlier he had lost the dispute for the party’s leadership. He maintained a low profile campaign and benefited from the setbacks of his opponents, who made mistakes and suffered several attacks.

In his speeches, he sold himself as a promise of stability, more “guaranteed” than the vague Armin Laschet, the Christian Democrat supported by Merkel.

German Prime Minister Angela Merkel receives flowers from her future replacement, Olaf Scholz, in Berlin, November 24 photo — Photo: Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters

At the time of the election, Scholz was the current economy minister and deputy chancellor of Germany, and his party, the Social Democrats (SPD), was part of the coalition that supports the government.

In August, Scholz began to gain popularity quickly and went on to lead the polls, arriving on the eve of the election as the big favorite.

Scholz is a 63-year-old lawyer specializing in employment law and is married to Britta Ernst, minister of education for the Brandenburg region.

He has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998.

He has also been minister of labor, appointed in 2007, and mayor of Hamburg, elected in 2011. In the city, Scholz has implemented an ambitious policy of housing and protection for early childhood, even at the cost of depleting the city’s budget, according to Agence France Press.

Economy Minister and SPD candidate Olaf Scholz during a campaign event in Teltow, Germany, September 14 — Photo: Britta Pedersen/dpa via AP

Considered extremely pragmatic, he was once the target of jokes when he was nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his name and the word “automat”, suggesting that he would be closer to a machine than to a human being.