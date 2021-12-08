Vila Nova x Remo: see squads, embezzlement and final refereeing | green cup

Vila Nova and Remo begin to decide this Wednesday the title of the Copa Verde 2021. The clubs face each other at 20h, at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga (OBA) stadium, in Goiânia, for the first leg of the decision – click here and follow in Tempo Real. The return will be on Saturday, at 5 pm, at the Baenão stadium, in Belém.

After eliminating Rio Branco-ES, Aquidauanense-MS and Nova Mutum-MT, the village reaches the final to face an opponent that has been recurrent: Remo. The clubs faced each other four times in Serie C 2020, which only ended in 2021, with Tigre winning the decision and taking the title. And two more in Serie B. The team from Goiás has not lost once in these six clashes and hopes to assert the field command to take the lead in the fight for the Copa Verde cup.

O rowing goes to the third final in eight editions of the regional competition, but is still looking for the unprecedented title. To reach the decision, Leão eliminated Galvez-AC, Manaus and their biggest rival, Paysandu. However, he will have to break a taboo in front of the team from Goiás to keep the cup.

Vila Nova – technician: Higo Magalhães

In addition to the players who left the club at the end of Serie B, Vila will not have defensive midfielder Dudu, with a knee injury, and forward Rafael Silva, sent off in the second game against Nova Mutum-MT. On the other hand, defender Renato returns after completing a hook.

probable team: Georgemy; André Krobel, Rafael Donato, Renato and Bruno Collaço; Pedro Bambu, Moacir and Tiago Real; Diego Tavares, Clayton and Alesson

who is out: Deivid and Dudu, injured, and Rafael Silva, suspended

Rowing – technician: Eduardo Baptista

The Azulina team should not have so much change for the first game of the decision compared to the team that came in against Paysandu, last Saturday. The certain embezzlement belongs to defensive midfielder Anderson Uchôa, who has already been released for vacation. Also out is left-back Raimar, who was sent off in the last game.

Midfielder Pingo, who left the last game with pain in his right thigh, traveled with the team and is confirmed. Another available is the Neto Moura steering wheel, which has been suspended.

probable team: Vinicius; Wellington Silva, Fredson, Marlon and Igor Fernandes; Pingo (Neto Moura), Lucas Siqueira and Felipe Gedoz; Erick Flores, Lucas Tocantins and Neto Pessoa.

who is out: Anderson Uchôa (released) and Raimar (suspended).

hanging: Fredson and Erick Flores.