Vincent D’Onofrio congratulates Charlie Cox on his return to the MCU

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock on the MCU!

The official return of Charlie Cox like Matt Murdock at the Marvel Cinematic Universe enthused fans in love with the hero. The confirmation took place through a declaration of Kevin Feige, and even one of the actor’s former co-workers was happy with the news. Vincent D’Onofrio, who interpreted Wilson Fisk in the acclaimed series demolisher, from Netflix, congratulated his colleague on social media.

in your account at twitter, Vincent congratulated Cox on his return as the fearless man:

“Very happy for Charlie Cox, he really deserves it. He’s a great actor and an amazing guy. He always gave his best to play Daredevil in such a unique way. I loved the news.”

Check out the publication:

So happy for Charlie Cox he really deserves this.

He’s a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing DareDevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy https://t.co/rPxyAKH47a — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 6, 2021

Cox and D’onofrio worked together over the three seasons of Daredevil. Although they didn’t share many scenes, the dynamics of the two were unbeatable when they shared the screen.

And you were happy with the return of Charlie Cox as demolisher on the MCU? Comment!

Also take the opportunity to learn more about Charlie Cox: