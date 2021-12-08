Virgínia Fonseca prohibits Zé Felipe from appearing alongside Kevinho | famous

Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca were invited to the “Farofa da Gkay”, in which were several other famous and influential people, and they attended this Monday night (6th). In the event that generated the subject for several Instagram gossip profiles, Eran Bastos’ column from EM OFF, already announced in an exclusive, that Leonardo’s son took a one-hour “getaway” during the party. However, the singer was better behaved and didn’t post much in his stories.

This more discreet behavior on the part of Zé Felipe would have been at Virginia’s request. Even with Kevinho in the hype, the singer did not appear with his friend on social media, implying that he would like to avoid rumbles and nasty comments on social media. However, the husband would not have liked this prohibition. For part of internet users, the rumors that the two would have a secret relationship, even committed, is real.

In the minutes he disappeared, Virgínia Fonseca would have lost patience with her companion for being worried about what he might be doing. When he returned, the singer of “Toma Toma Vapo Vapo” explained that he disappeared from the place to be able to walk a little along the beach. It is worth remembering that, in a meeting of the three, Maria Aline’s mother made a face of “few friends” when posing with her husband and the “brat of hits”.

In his stories, Zé Felipe seems to have accepted his wife’s request not to post photos with Kevinho. In fact, the artist hardly appeared, posing only with a few people and his brother, João Guilherme. When talking about Gessica Kayane’s party, he said that the day was “special and blessed” and thanked Gkay’s invitation for having performed at the event that takes place in Fortaleza, Ceará until this Tuesday (7th).

Kevinho, in turn, did not post photos or stories about Zé Felipe, not even the singer’s concert.. Arriving at the event, he posed with his girlfriend, Gabriela Versiani and showed that he was enjoying the night, and like most, he took the opportunity to drink. Also in the videos, the funkeiro appeared kissing the model. He also took pictures with M Drika, Matheuzinho, Lucas Rangel, Rafaella and Fael. Despite the photos, he said he is not used to posting.

The day after the party, Kevinho confessed that he was hung over from the night. “Let’s recover, because at night there’s a concert by the MLK of the huts in Farofa”, he wrote. Also this Tuesday (07), he will return to the Marina Park Hotel, but to perform and sing his biggest hits at 23:00. Meanwhile, Zé Felipe announced that he’s going to get ready in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

The famous “Farofa”, by the influencer and actress, takes place every year in celebration of Gkay’s birthday, and is attended by hundreds of people. Most are famous, ex-BBB’ and influencers. This year, the event started on the 5th and ends today, the 7th. To further enhance the “sticking” among people, the place had a room “Dark room”, the famous “sex room” in which it was forbidden to cell phone input.

In fact, the event’s owner blocked the entry of Zé Felipe in particular, because the singer is known for not having a filter and talking too much. He even earned the nickname “Maria Fifi” and even created an Instagram gossip with his friend Kevinho. However, the project came to an end after some time.