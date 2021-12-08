VivaBem Connection: Why do we sleep worse in the heat? How to have nice sleep? – 12/8/2021

Sleeping in the heat is usually quite complicated, which is why many people adopt strategies to try to have a more pleasant night’s sleep. The first episode of the second season of Conexão VivaBem, an attraction that is part of UOL’s Summer schedule, addresses the theme.

The presenter Mariana Ferrão receives Dalva Poyares, sleep doctor, and Yarley Ara, humorist and influencer from Ceará, who discuss and exchange tips on why we sleep worse in the summer. Like many of us, the comedian says that his sleep is very bad when it’s too hot — and that in the heat of Fortaleza, he can only rest even with the help of the air conditioning.

According to Poyares, there is a scientific explanation for this. With a high temperature, we wake up more often, even without realizing it, which ends up causing a feeling of tiredness.

Between funny moments —which couldn’t be missing with the presence of the special guest— and answers about the troubles we go through during the hottest times, the episode brings tips to maintain your well-being.

Every week, special guests and experts will talk to Mari about health, nutrition and mental balance in a light and fun way. stay tuned in Live well and on our social networks to follow all the schedule. Also take the opportunity to watch the first season again.