VW promotes electric drive test and partners with Shell | Cars

Carlos Guimaraes VW ID.3 next to Shell’s high-voltage charger, which will help the manufacturer in the energy sector

Volkswagen invites journalists and customers to take a closer look and experience its ID.3 and ID.4 electric models. The report by iG Carros was present at the event at the Jockey Club in São Paulo and toured both models that showed enough qualities to enter the still incipient fight with gender models in Brazil.

With a lower center of gravity and for its lightness, the compact hatch VW ID.3

proved to be a little more agile than the SUV VW ID.4

, but the two made it clear that as good electricians they are always ready to resume and accelerate with agility.

In the case of the White version, the VW ID.3 comes with a 58 kilowatt-hour combat and ability to travel 428 kilometers

. The model can reach 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds, and has a top speed limited to 160 km/h. There hasn’t been a decision yet whether to bring both models or just one.

If they bring the ID.3 one of its main competitors would be the Chevrolet Bolt

, whose new generation that was already to be on the streets of Brazil, but went through a recall and a shutdown of the factory in the USA and will only arrive in the beginning of 2022.

The new Bolt has a suggested price of R$ 317 thousand and a declared autonomy of 416 km. The car took on a futuristic look and increased a little in size compared to the previous version, in addition to gaining equipment such as updated multimedia

, with a 10.2-inch screen, almost the same size as the one that comes with the ID.3 (10 inches).

In case of VW ID.4

, our quick contact with the car was also enough to verify that the car is suitable for the Brazilian market, with regard to items such as equipment, space and even the suspension adjustment, even with the rim wheels 21

and low profile tires.

A detail that drew attention was the lights of blind spot alert

, very well located on the inside of the mirrors, which makes them always visible in any weather conditions.

The version shown by Volkswagen

is Yellow, the most expensive. It has a 77 kilowatt-hour battery and the capacity to travel 522 kilometers. According to the manufacturer, the ID.4

it can reach 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds, with top speed limited to 160 km/h.

Partnership with Shell

Disclosure Shell will also help supply domestic chargers, in addition to those that will be at recharging stations

For strategic reasons, the VW partners with Shell

, which will help both in the issue of electric recharging and in the development of biofuel. There are already plans to install 14 chargers in São Paulo at some stations that already exist today. High voltage appliances will be available from the first half of 2022.

the network of chargers

it will initially be composed in the State of São Paulo, including stations in the capital and on the main access roads, with the intention of connecting to some of the main cities in Brazil in the future.

The agreement also considers the intention to supply renewable natural gas from Raízen’s bioenergy parks to replace the use of natural gas at Volkswagen factories in Brazil

, from the use of residues from the production of sugar and ethanol, bringing a reduction in emissions compared to the fossil alternative.

Renewable natural gas reduces CO2 emissions by more than 80%. The Energy supply

to the Volkswagen dealership network through Raízen’s distributed renewable energy generation plants.

THE shell

also works on an improved version of ethanol

currently available, with properties that will make it even more interesting when it comes to energy efficiency

. In addition, it will also be possible to reach higher levels than current ones with regard to productivity.