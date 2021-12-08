Wanessa Camargo surprises when she exposes what made her get closer to Zezé Di Camargo

Wanessa Camargo, who is usually quite reserved in her personal life, opened the game in an interview with the Extra newspaper and revealed that she is closer than ever to her father, Zeze di Camargo.

With an open heart, the artist stated that the period of social isolation made her and the country singer closer.

“The pandemic paused our work and brought us back together. Definitely, this was the period in which my father and I lived together the most in recent years. And so I discovered Zezé in me”, declared.

“Traits that I thought were my personality, my way of being, I also saw in him. Even things I criticized about my father, I realized that I do the same”, he reflected.

And continued: “He is verbose like me, dispersed, has difficulty dealing with conflicts. And it’s not just panic, it’s also a hypochondriac. If you have a small bruise on your leg, you already want to do a thousand exams”.

Zezé, who was also present during the chat, also gave his opinion about the heiress. Moved, the musician praised her resourcefulness as a mother.

“It’s amazing how Wanessa manages to multiply, pay attention to the two boys. It’s not easy, especially at their age. I saw in her a great mother”, melted.

“We have the idea that our children never grow up. Then I find my children taking care of other children. It’s interesting to observe this life cycle”, completed Luciano’s brother.

Wanessa Camargo will be in a series on Netflix

É o Amor, a Netflix documentary series about the life of Zezé Di Camargo, will feature none other than Wanessa in the cast. The plot will show the intimacy of the Camargo family.

Among the participations are Thiaguinho, Luan Santana, Tiago Abravanel, Felipe Araújo, Léo Santana, Maiara and Maraísa and Paula Fernandes. In addition to the singers, two actresses will be present, they are: Priscila Fantin and Cleo Pires.

In one of the episodes, Fantin will appear for a barbecue, and Cleo, Wanessa’s old friend, will show the affection they have for each other, including how Fiuk’s sister helped her through difficult times.

The documentary will feature a conversation between Zezé and her daughter about the voice problems he has already faced. Furthermore, with an intimate look at the family, the production will show the clan’s routine on the farm they own in the interior of Goiás.